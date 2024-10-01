Maren Wade Stars in Acclaimed "CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL" The Smith Center Nov. 6

"When I set out to create this show, I envisioned a fun, light-hearted look at a showgirl's world that evolved into something much more profound," said Maren Wade. "I hope this show leaves you inspired and entertained with a new perspective of what it means to be a showgirl!" Post this

"When I set out to create this show, I envisioned a fun, light-hearted look at a showgirl's world that evolved into something much more profound," said Wade. "I hope this show leaves you inspired and entertained with a new perspective of what it means to be a showgirl!"

Acclaimed composer and arranger Keith Thompson (The Composers Showcase, "Jersey Boys," "Mamma Mia!") musically directs the 75-minute show leading the fantastic five-piece band who will perform a vibrant mix of pop, jazz, musical theater, and one-of-a-kind medleys. He is supported by top Las Vegas musicians including saxophonist Eric Tewalt (Celine Dion, Lady Gaga), drummer Don Meoli ("Jersey Boys," "The Cocktail Cabaret"), bassist Josh Jones ("Million Dollar Quartet") and guitarist Larry Esparza ("Jersey Boys," "The Docksiders").

The show's director is Sarah Lowe ("Absinthe," "Bridesmaids," and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

Tickets are available online at confessionsofashowgirl.com.

About Maren Wade

Maren Wade, a Las Vegas singer, TV host, columnist and producer, has dazzled audiences on NBC's America's Got Talent and FOX's Star Tomorrow, earning rave reviews from Grammy-winning producer David Foster. She toured nationally with The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, performed in football legend Terry Bradshaw's America's Favorite Dumb Blonde - A Life in Four Quarters, and shared the stage with the iconic Wayne Newton. She recently performed with Chris Stapleton at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Wade has headlined several shows on the Las Vegas Strip and currently stars in "Lady Like - A Retro Modern Burlesque Show" at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas. She penned the Las Vegas Weekly column, "Confessions of a Showgirl," now adapted into a touring stage production with engagements across the United States. Visit MarenWade.com

Performance Photos

Promo Video

Official Website

Media Contact

Shelley Mansholt Thomas, Maren Wade, 1 702-280-6162, [email protected], ConfessionsofaShowgirl.com

SOURCE Maren Wade