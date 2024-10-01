Maren Wade Stars in Acclaimed "CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL" The Smith Center Nov. 6

Based on the hit Las Vegas Weekly column, Confessions of a Showgirl is jumping off the page to the stage!
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singer, writer and producer Maren Wade will star in her highly anticipated cabaret, Confessions of a Showgirl, at Myron's at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
Based on her popular Las Vegas Weekly column, Confessions of a Showgirl brings to life her quirky, hilarious, and unfiltered experiences as a modern-day showgirl onstage and off. Her stories are as entertaining as they are heartfelt, from working with Wayne Newton, getting stuck in a giant birthday cake, meeting Mariah Carey, and impersonating a Madonna impersonator.
"When I set out to create this show, I envisioned a fun, light-hearted look at a showgirl's world that evolved into something much more profound," said Wade. "I hope this show leaves you inspired and entertained with a new perspective of what it means to be a showgirl!"
Acclaimed composer and arranger Keith Thompson (The Composers Showcase, "Jersey Boys," "Mamma Mia!") musically directs the 75-minute show leading the fantastic five-piece band who will perform a vibrant mix of pop, jazz, musical theater, and one-of-a-kind medleys. He is supported by top Las Vegas musicians including saxophonist Eric Tewalt (Celine Dion, Lady Gaga), drummer Don Meoli ("Jersey Boys," "The Cocktail Cabaret"), bassist Josh Jones ("Million Dollar Quartet") and guitarist Larry Esparza ("Jersey Boys," "The Docksiders").
The show's director is Sarah Lowe ("Absinthe," "Bridesmaids," and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").
Tickets are available online at confessionsofashowgirl.com.
About Maren Wade
Maren Wade, a Las Vegas singer, TV host, columnist and producer, has dazzled audiences on NBC's America's Got Talent and FOX's Star Tomorrow, earning rave reviews from Grammy-winning producer David Foster. She toured nationally with The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, performed in football legend Terry Bradshaw's America's Favorite Dumb Blonde - A Life in Four Quarters, and shared the stage with the iconic Wayne Newton. She recently performed with Chris Stapleton at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Wade has headlined several shows on the Las Vegas Strip and currently stars in "Lady Like - A Retro Modern Burlesque Show" at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas. She penned the Las Vegas Weekly column, "Confessions of a Showgirl," now adapted into a touring stage production with engagements across the United States. Visit MarenWade.com
Media Contact
Shelley Mansholt Thomas, Maren Wade, 1 702-280-6162, [email protected], ConfessionsofaShowgirl.com
SOURCE Maren Wade
