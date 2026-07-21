Margaret Brown named board chair as The Commission advances evidence-based certification, professional development, continuous learning and a future-ready workforce

The Commission Announces 2026 Board Leadership

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission®, formerly known as the Commission for Case Manager Certification, today announced its 2026 board leadership, naming Margaret Brown, DHA, RN, CCM, senior director of care management at Priority Health, as the new board chair. With a legacy of more than 30 years in professional credentialing and a nationwide community of more than 50,000 board-certified, cross-disciplinary professionals, The Commission advocates for ethical practice, professional excellence, and the ongoing development of a future-ready workforce of client advocacy professionals through certification and interrelated programs and services.

"It is an honor to serve as board chair at such an important moment for The Commission," Brown said. "Since becoming certified in 2014, I have seen firsthand how certification strengthens professional practice, builds community and elevates the standards that guide case managers, disability management specialists and other client advocacy professionals. Our board has the opportunity to build on a strong foundation while engaging the next generation of professionals and making the value of certification clear to practitioners, employers and the people they serve."

The board provides strategic oversight for The Commission's certification programs, standards and long-term direction. Its volunteer-led governance structure brings together professionals who help uphold the credibility, quality and relevance of certification across practice settings.

Joining Brown in board leadership are:

Chair-Elect Jessica Arcoraci, MS, BSN, RN, CCM, RN clinical auditor and quality specialist with MedStar Health

Secretary Carla Kimble, LMSW, C-ASWCM, CCM, care coordinator, social worker, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee

Treasurer/Public Member Richard Ginnetti, DHA, assistant professor, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Immediate Past-Chair Patricia Nunez, MA, CCM, CDMS, CRC, retired

The Commission also welcomed three new board members:

Nanesha Courtney, PhD, LMHC, CRC, CDMS, national product manager advocacy, disability, & RTW services, Broadspire Inc.

Brandy Davis-Holmes, MSN, RN, CCM, CMCN, associate director of Utilization Management Governance, Humana

Tonique Hale, PT, MHA, CCM, director of case management, Encompass Health

"The Commission enters this next chapter with strong momentum and a clear commitment to the professionals we serve," said Debby Formica, CAE, ICE-CCP, chief operations officer of The Commission. "We look forward to working with our board to support rigorous certification, promote ethical and high-quality practice and strengthen opportunities for professional growth."

The Commission also announced that MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, who has served as The Commission's CEO for the past nine years, will transition from that role. During Kurland's tenure, The Commission strengthened its operational foundation and expanded its role in professional certification. Her leadership helped guide the organization through a period of growth and change in health care, credentialing and workforce development.

"We are grateful to MaryBeth for her many years of service to The Commission and the profession," Brown said. "The processes, programs and services implemented during her tenure will continue uninterrupted as we carry forward our expanded mission and strategic priorities. Her commitment to The Commission, its mission and its stakeholders has left a lasting and meaningful impact."

About The Commission

The Commission is the preeminent, evidence-based credentialing body for over 50,000 client advocacy professionals. Accredited and volunteer-led, The Commission, formerly known as the Commission for Case Manager Certification, leverages more than 30 years of experience to validate essential knowledge and skills through certification. It prepares a future-ready workforce to respond to changes in system demands, roles, community needs and models of care through continuous learning opportunities. To learn more, visit yourcommission.org.

Media Contact

Keri Boyce, Health2 Resources, 1 7033945397, [email protected]

SOURCE The Commission