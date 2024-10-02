Maria Andriasova And Guillermo Esparza Celebrate Their Twentieth Wedding Anniversary

Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova And The Artist Guillermo Esparza Celebrate Their Twentieth Wedding Anniversary.

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova And The Artist Guillermo Esparza Celebrate Their Twentieth Wedding Anniversary.

Maria Andriasova married Guillermo Esparza 20 years ago, in October of 2004, under Guillermo Esparza's Mural Icon of Pantokrator at Cathedral of The Incarnation, Garden City, Long Island, New York.

The Wedding Witnesses In Presence:

Paula Bradley (Witness)

James Bradley (Guillermo Esparza's Best Man)

Elena Klionsky (Maria Andriasova's Maid-of-Honor)

Janet Hanchey (Maria Andriasova's Maid-of-Honor at New York City Hall ceremony)

Roman Pipko (Witness)

Elizabeth Pipko (Maria Andriasova's Flower Girl)

Gabriel Pipko (Wedding Rings bearer)

Marc Klionsky (served as a designated Parent of the Bride and Groom)

Irina Klionsky (served as a designated Parent of the Bride and Groom)

Nadia Klionsky (Witness)

Joseph Olidort (Witness)

Esparza Family members:

Martin Esparza

David Esparza (Read at the Wedding Ceremony at The Cathedral)

Linda Ruggiero

Christopher Ruggiero

Rosemary Esparza

Andriasov Family members:

Ambarcum Parsadanow

Kate Parsadanow

Patrick Parsadanow

Friends of the Bride and Groom:

Larissa Van Duzer

John Van Duzer

Angela Schuster

Carl Schuster

Rema Davis

Josh Davis

Alexandra Koslow

Fiona Yedidia (Witness)

Ronn Yedidia (Witness)

Orion Yedidia

Alex Yedidia

Marla Wills

Jack Wills

Officiating Clergy:

Bishop Rodney Michel

Bishop of Long Island, New York

Cathedral of The Incarnation

Cathedral Secretary:

Marla Wills

The Cathedral Choir

The Cathedral Congregation

Honored Guests

The Bride and Groom spent their Honeymoon at their Esparza Family Estate, San Francisco Bay Area, California.

The Bride, Maria Andriasova, Concert Pianist, Laureate of The Gulbenkian Prize, Lisbon, Portugal, graduated from The Juilliard School in New York in the class of Professor Oxana Yablonskaya. She is the daughter of the iconic Russian composer Iosif Andriasov (1933, Moscow - 2000, New York City) and Professor Marta Leonidovna Kudryashova-Andriasova.

The Groom, Guillermo Esparza, is the American Artist and a Public Art sculptor at Smithsonian Institution | NASA, Washington, D.C., with permanent collections at The Vatican Museum in Rome, The Phanar Museum in Istanbul, U.S. National Archives, Smithsonian Museum, and many Cathedrals, Churches, Universities, public, and private collections. Guillermo Esparza is the son of the late Gilbert Esparza and the late Ophelia Esparza of San Francisco, California.

Maria Andriasova and Guillermo Esparza reside in New York City and in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Photos: David Esparza. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact

