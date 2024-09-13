Maria Andriasova and Guillermo Esparza Present An Exhibition of Art by Artist Maria Fyodorovna Bedjanova-Andriasova (1898, Tiflis, Georgia, Russian Empire - 1974, Moscow, USSR)

Maria Fyodorovna Bedjanova-Andriasova (1898, Tiflis, Georgia, Russian Empire - 1974, Moscow, USSR) was a Soviet artist. She studied privately with artists Alexei Eriomin and Boris Ioganson of Russian Academy of Arts, St. Petersburg Institute for Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture, and graduated from Moscow Art Institute after her retirement.

Most of the artwork which Maria Fyodorovna Bedjanova-Andriasova created prior to 1941 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Rostov-on-the Don, and in Moscow, was destroyed during World War II, Battle of Moscow, in 1941. After the end of The Great Patriotic War, from 1945 on, Maria Fyodorovna Bedjanova-Andriasova worked as a commercial artist in Moscow, USSR. Her artwork is catalogued by The Russian Ministry of Culture, Moscow and by the Artist's granddaughter, Maria Iosifovna Andriasova.

The e-catalogue and e-exhibit of Artworks by Maria Fyodorovna Bedjanova-Andriasova lists her drawings, silk needlework, silk and wool carpets and textiles designs, paintings in watercolors on hand-made paper, egg tempera panels, and oil on linen. Some of the most personal Artworks are the Artist's drawings and paintings of her son as a child in 1943, the composer Iosif Arshakovich Andriasov (1933, Moscow - 2000, New York City), which were made during World War II in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Soviet Union, when the Family was evacuated from Moscow.

Maria Fyodorovna Bedjanova-Andriasova's Artworks are also preserved at The Nobel Museum in Baku, Azerbaijan. She is known for her unique coloristic palette and was admired by artists Wassily Kandinsky and Henri Matisse.

This e-exhibit and e-catalogue are presented by Maria Andriasova and Guillermo Esparza.

Maria Andriasova, Laureate of The Gulbenkian Prize, Lisbon, Portugal, is a graduate of The Juilliard School in New York City in the class of concert pianist Oxana Yablonskaya. She is the daughter of the iconic Russian composer Iosif Andriasov. Maria Andriasova is married to The Vatican Artist Guillermo Esparza, Public Art sculptor, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.

Photos: The archives of Maria Andriasova and Guillermo Esparza. All Rights Reserved.

