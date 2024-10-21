Maria Stalin-Andriasova Recites "I Am Sadako, A Girl From Hiroshima", Poem By Vladimir Lazarev, In Honor Of The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize Winners "Nihon Hidankyo."

"I am Sadako, a girl from Hiroshima. I was making paper cranes. It is not a game. Remember me, Sadako." Post this

Maria Iosifovna Stalin-Andriasova's famous childhood drawing "Vertolyot", 1970, from her childhood drawings cycle "Children and a Thousand Cranes", was dedicated by her to Sadako Sasaki and to the children of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1971, and is now historically dedicated To The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize Winners "Nihon Hidankyo", the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

Moscow-born Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova, Laureate of The Gulbenkian Prize, Lisbon, Portugal, graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in the class of Professor Oxana Yablonskaya. She is the daughter of the iconic Russian composer Iosif Andriasov and Professor Marta Leonidovna Kudryashova-Andriasova. In 1995, Maria Andriasova, together with her father composer Iosif Andriasov, was interviewed by Asahi TV, Tokyo, Japan, and appeared on the front page in an article published by Yomiuri Shimbun, Tokyo, Japan in a circulation of 13 million copies worldwide, in a major story about Maria Andriasova's professional debut at the age of 9 years old reciting Poetry by Vladimir Lazarev about a young girl Sadako of Hiroshima "I am Sadako, a girl from Hiroshima. I was making paper cranes. It is not a game. Remember me, Sadako."

Maria Andriasova, Laureate of The Gulbenkian Prize, Lisbon, Portugal, made her professional debut in 1974 in her native Moscow as an actor and a narrator reciting poetry by Vladimir Lazarev "I am Sadako, A Girl From Hiroshima" in a Live Broadcast for over 2 billion people via OIRT International Radio in a Gala Concert which featured the music by some of the greatest Russian composers, including the legendary "Children and a Thousand Cranes" Second Symphony by her father, the iconic Moscow composer Iosif Andriasov (Andriasian), as well as "The Bells of Kremlin" by Rodion Schedrin, The Sixth Symphony by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and The Third Piano Concerto by Sergei Prokofiev.

Iosif Andriasov (Andriasian)

Second Symphony "Children and a Thousand Cranes" for Soloists, full symphony orchestra, and mixed choir.

Text by Vladimir Lazarev based on childhood drawings cycle "Vertolyot" from "Children and a Thousand Cranes" childhood drawings cycle by the composer's daughter Maria "Mariamka" Andriasova.

Additional text: Folk poetry

1971

Moscow

The composer Iosif Andriasov dedicated his Second Symphony to his Parents: Maria Fyodorovna Bedjanova-Andriasova and Arshak Osipovich Andriasov.

Commissioned by the Russian Ministry of Culture, Moscow.

Konstantin Konstantinovich Sakva, Chief editor

Performers:

Russian All-State Big Symphony Orchestra and Choir of Radio and Television

Music Director: Vladimir Fedoseev

Conductor: Gennady Cherkasov, People's Artist of Russia, Professor, Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, The Bolshoi Theater

Choirmasters: Evgenyi Ptitza, Lyudmila Yermakova

Soloists:

Galina Borisova, mezzo-soprano, Soloist, The Bolshoi Theater

Lev Kuznetzov, tenor, Soloist, Moscow Philharmonia

Ararat Mkrtychian, trombone, Soloist, Radio and Television Orchestra, Maxim Schostakovich, Music Director

Maria "Mariamka" Andriasova, Voice Soloist "I am Sadako, a Girl from Hiroshima", Russian State Radio and Television, Russian Ministry of Culture, Moscow

Radio Fund of Russia

1974

As a concert pianist, Maria Andriasova performed for many world leaders, including His Holiness Pope John II in a Gala Concert at Columbus Club in New York City in 1995 celebrating friendship between the United States of America and The Vatican. This concert was generously underwritten and sponsored by Donald Trump. At this historic Gala Concert, Maria Andriasova performed Solo Piano compositions by her father, legendary Moscow composer Iosif Andriasov. The Concert was attended by many dignitaries, including representatives of Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and Catholic Archdiocese of New York.

Since 2008, for 10 years, Maria Andriasova served on the Board of Directors at Highbridge Voices, Highbridge Community Development Corporation in New York City, supporting academic and music education for over 200 at-risk youths and was instrumental in securing major grants for at-risk youths in The South Bronx in New York, including "Initiative Recovery" grant from The Fund for the City of New York and George Soros' Open Society Foundations and a major grant from Neuberger Berman Foundation headed by George H. Walker IV of The Walker-Bush Family, Chairperson of Neuberger Berman LLC.

Maria Andriasova is married to The Vatican Artist Guillermo Esparza and lives in New York City and in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA.

