Maria Zack Announces Run for Florida House District 90 Special Election

"Floridians deserve a representative who will fight for them — not for special interests, not for political insiders, but for the people," said Zack. Post this

A Florida State University alum with decades of success in business, nonprofit leadership, and public service, Maria Zack is the founder of *The Strollo Group* and a nationally recognized problem-solver. She has spent her career solving governmental issues by cutting red tape, increasing transparency, and helping small businesses and communities thrive. Raised in North Florida and a proud resident of South Florida with her husband Steve since 2018, Zack has deep roots and a deep love for the Sunshine State.

Zack's campaign will center on eliminating property taxes, stopping the harm from illegal immigration, backing law enforcement and first responders, supporting veterans and military families, expanding educational choice, and empowering Florida's economy.

"From the Panhandle to Palm Beach County, I've seen how government can work against the very people it's meant to serve," Zack said. "I will work every day to return power to the people, hold politicians accountable, and ensure Florida remains a beacon of freedom and opportunity."

On the Issues:

* Eliminating Property Taxes – Keep more of your hard-earned money.

* Stopping Illegal Immigration – Protect resources and keep communities safe.

* Backing Law Enforcement – Equip and support those who protect us.

* Supporting Veterans – Expand care, housing, and opportunity for our heroes.

* Educational Choice – Empower parents, improve quality, and offer options.

* Growing the Economy – Keep Florida #1 for small business and jobs.

With a reputation as a straight-talking, people-first leader who never backs down, Maria Zack is committed to bringing accountability, transparency, and results to Floridians.

Special Primary Election: September 30, 2025

Special Election: December 9, 2025

For more information, visit https://www.goodgovernanceguarantee.com/.

About Maria Zack:

Maria Zack is a business leader, inventor, serial entrepreneur, and nonprofit founder with a lifelong commitment to public service. A Florida State University graduate, Maria has dedicated her career to helping businesses succeed, empowering communities, and protecting Florida's values. She lives in South Florida with her husband, Steve.

Media Contact

Jacquie Jordan, TVGuestpert Inc., 1 310-890-9402, [email protected]

SOURCE Maria Zack