Maria Zack Unveils Bold Plan to End Property Taxes Proves It's Financially Sustainable for Florida

"Floridians deserve a representative who will fight for them — not for special interests, not for entrenched insiders," said Zack. "For too long, property taxes have forced families to 'rent' their homes from the government. I did the math, and Florida can fund its schools, first responders, and infrastructure without taking another dollar from homeowners."

A Florida State University alum and founder of The Strollo Group, Zack built her career cutting red tape, helping small businesses thrive, and exposing inefficiencies in government. Now she's turning her experience to one of Florida's most persistent pain points: the crushing, ever-rising cost of owning a home.

Zack's Path to a Tax-Free Future:

Her plan restructures state revenue streams — including smarter use of existing sales tax dollars, closing loopholes that reward waste, and driving growth-based revenue — to replace the property tax base while keeping schools, police, and infrastructure fully funded. Seniors and families on fixed incomes would gain lasting security, knowing they can never be taxed out of their homes.

"This is about real freedom and real ownership," Zack said. "It's about keeping the American Dream alive in Florida. Homeowners should be able to build wealth, not live under the threat of losing their property to taxes."

On the Issues Maria Zack Is Fighting For:

Eliminate Property Taxes – End the unfair yearly bill that keeps families from true homeownership.

Protect Florida Families – Stop illegal immigration that drains resources and threatens safety.

Back Law Enforcement & First Responders – Equip those who keep our communities safe.

Champion Veterans & Military Families – Expand care, housing, and opportunity.

Expand Educational Choice – Put parents, not bureaucrats, in charge of their children's future.

Grow Florida's Economy – Keep Florida #1 for small business and jobs.

For more information, visit MariaZack.com

About Maria Zack

Maria Zack is a business leader, inventor, serial entrepreneur, and nonprofit founder with a lifelong commitment to public service. A graduate of Florida State University, Maria has spent her career helping businesses succeed, empowering communities, and protecting Florida's values. She lives in South Florida with her husband, Steve.

Media Contact

Laura Olson, TVGuestpert, 1 310-584-1504, [email protected], www.MariaZack.com

