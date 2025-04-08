Marian and Rogers Corporation Launch the Enclosure Institute™

This partnership provides unparalleled expertise in material selection, sealing, gasketing, venting, and more for enclosure applications, ensuring participants receive top-tier education they can apply to their specific applications. Post this

The Enclosure Institute™, presented by Marian and Rogers Corporation, is a series designed to educate participants on considerations when developing an enclosure application. Registrants will gain access to a series of modules featuring informative resources including blog posts, educational videos, downloadable tools, and more, all delivered directly to their inbox.

Some topics to be covered include:

Enclosure standards (NEMA, UL, CSA, IEC)

Gasket and vent material selection

Sealing considerations

Static vs. dynamic seals

Why seals fail

And more

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation is a global manufacturer of high-performance materials, including PORON® polyurethanes, BISCO® silicones, ARLON® silicones, and DeWAL® PTFE and UHMW films. These materials are widely used for gaskets, seals, gap fillers, and vibration damping components, making Rogers a trusted choice for demanding applications. PORON®, BISCO®, ARLON®, DeWAL®, and The Enclosure Institute™ are trademarks of Rogers Corporation.

About Marian, Inc.

Marian is a global converter of soft, flexible materials, including foams, tapes and adhesives, thermal management materials, films, venting , and many other thin, flexible materials with more than 70 years of industry experience. In addition to being a global leader in custom die cutting, Marian also offers capabilities such as slitting, laser cutting, laminating, and rapid prototyping.

More Details about the Enclosure Institute™

By enrolling in the Enclosure Institute™, registrants will be granted exclusive access to technical experts from both Rogers and Marian. This partnership provides unparalleled expertise in material selection, sealing, gasketing, venting, and more for enclosures, ensuring participants receive top-tier education they can apply to their specific applications.

Graduates of the Enclosure Institute™ will also receive an official certificate of completion and an exclusive Enclosure Institute™ gift box upon completion along with a number of valuable enclosure design-related checklists, resources, and tools throughout the program.

The program is set to launch in April 2025 but register now to reserve your spot.

Custom, Die-Cut Solutions for Enclosures: Marian and Rogers Partnership

Marian and Rogers have a strong partnership spanning more than 50 years. As a Preferred Converter for Rogers Corporation, Marian has access to and stocks a wide variety of Rogers high-performance materials ensuring rapid delivery of samples and prototypes. Marian and Rogers engineers work together closely to develop innovative solutions for the most complex enclosure applications. Additionally, this collaboration provides access to technical experts and material testing, ensuring the best custom solutions and high-quality materials for any application.

