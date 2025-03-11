Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society Reopens to the Public

"It was hard to continue our programs while the building was undergoing such a huge renovation and our collection was being restored. We kept going because we love this work and are inspired by the legacy of Philadelphia's own Marian Anderson," said Jillian Patricia Pirtle. Post this

Located at the home of the iconic contralto singer, Marian Anderson, the exhibit, "Marian: The Philadelphia Story," was on display at the Museum for visitors during the reopening celebration and will run through November 2025. Book tours at 215-779-4215, or submit the tour inquiry form.

"DAR is proud to have donated funds to support critical repairs for the house and the restoration of Marian Anderson's beautiful concert gowns," said Ginnie Sebastian Storage, First Vice President General of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), at a ribbon-cutting that marked the historic home's reopening on Saturday, March 1. "As an organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism, it has been important to the DAR to support the Museum's restoration efforts so that they may return to sharing the history and legacy of one of our nation's great treasures, Marian Anderson."

The DAR donated funds to the Marian Anderson Museum from 2022-2025 to assist its historic preservation efforts. Also during that time, the DAR displayed on loan from the Museum gowns that Anderson wore during her concerts in the 1930s at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. Numerous DAR members attended the reopening festivities alongside state and local officials, community partners from the City of Philadelphia, the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, Erickson & Sons Inc. Historic Contractors and others.

A faith tribute service was held at the Historic Tindley Temple UMC as part of the festivities and a celebration gala welcomed guests to the Crystal Tea Ballroom at the Historic Wanamaker Building.

"Our Museum is small but mighty. We are really grateful for the support of the community, our sponsors, our historic preservation partners, our Marian Anderson Scholars – and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)," said Pirtle.

About the Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society

Located at 762 Martin Street in Philadelphia, the Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of Marian Anderson, the late African American classical singer (1897-1993). The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2011 and is also a designated Philadelphia Historical Commission landmark. The organization manages and showcases Marian Anderson's historic residence as a museum giving thematic educational tours about her life and history. The organization also supports the development and performance of young professional classical and performing artist scholars with the National Scholar Artist Program that Marian Anderson created in 1950. For more information and to help support, visit marianandersonhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.

Photos and Video:

Marian Anderson Museum and DAR

Marian Anderson Museum Reopening – DAR introduction & remarks

A Triumphant Reopening of the Marian Anderson Museum and Celebration of a National Treasure

Media Contact

Ami Neiberger, Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society, 703-887-4877, [email protected], https://marianandersonhistoricalsociety.weebly.com/

SOURCE Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society