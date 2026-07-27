Marian Europe Completes Expansion; Announces IATF 16949 Certification

The new Marian Europe expansion and IATF 16949 certification will increase Marian's global capacity in automotive converting and beyond.

BREMEN, Germany, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marian, Inc. is excited to announce a completed expansion project and new IATF 16949 certification for our Marian Europe facility!

Originally opening its doors in 2014, Marian Europe, located in Bremen, Germany, has proudly served a variety of industries across the European continent with flexible material solutions including:

Seals and gaskets made from a variety of thin, flexible materials

Thermal management (thermal gap pads, gap fillers, thermally conductive foams, and more)

EMI shielding and grounding

Filters and vents

Custom cut tapes and adhesives (usually laminated to other materials)

And much more

The team completed an expansion of their facility at the end of 2025. The expansion brings the facility's total capacity to 2,340 m² (7,677 ft²), adding 840 m² (2,756 ft²) to better support production and logistics needs.

Converting for the Automotive Industry at Marian Europe

In spring 2026, Marian Europe completed the necessary requirements to achieve certification in IATF 16949:2016. With this certification, Marian has affirmed its place as a top converter of flexible components for automotive applications in Europe.

IATF 16949 validates Marian's dedication to providing the highest quality components to customers in the automotive industry while also committing to continuous improvement in all processes tied to converting finished parts for customers to meet the high standards held by OEMs in the industry.

Marian Europe's converting capabilities serve all areas of the automotive and transportation markets including:

Automotive interior and exterior

Digital displays

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Battery & EV

Advanced mobility (manned and unmanned drones, robots, etc.)

And more…

"With the successful expansion of production capacities at the site and the achievement of the IATF 16949 certification, Marian has reached two significant milestones in the continued development of our company.

The investment in expanding our capacities represents an important step toward meeting the growing demands of our customers, strengthening our competitiveness in a sustainable manner, and enabling future growth.

At the same time, the IATF 16949 certification confirms our strong commitment to quality, process reliability, and continuous improvement. It underlines our consistent focus on the requirements of the international automotive industry and creates an important foundation for future projects and partnerships.

We look ahead with confidence and will continue to pursue our strategic path consistently in order to develop sustainable and innovative solutions together with our customers and partners."

- Ralf Mehldau, General Manager, Marian Europe GmbH

Marian Europe is also certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. The facility joins Marian's corporate facility, Marian Indianapolis, as well as Marian Chicago, Marian Fort Worth, and Marian Suzhou in achieving certification in IATF 16949.

You can view all of Marian Europe's quality certifications here.

Marian Europe GmbH

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 5

27211 Bassum

Germany

Phone: +49 4241 80264-00

Contact Marian Europe

ABOUT MARIAN

Marian, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of precision die-cut components and innovative material converting solutions, serving customers across a wide range of industries, including medical, automotive, electronics, battery, aerospace, advanced mobility, and more. With decades of expertise in engineering, advanced converting technologies, and material science, Marian partners with customers to develop high-performance solutions that improve product performance, streamline manufacturing, and accelerate innovation. Operating globally with manufacturing facilities and technical resources strategically located around the world, Marian is committed to delivering exceptional quality, responsive service, and continuous innovation. For more information, visit www.marianinc.com.

Media Contact

Lynn Havlisch, Marian, Inc., 1 317-638-6525, [email protected], https://marianinc.com

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SOURCE Marian, Inc.