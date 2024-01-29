Marian Fort Worth Announces Completion of Expansion Project

The Marian Fort Worth expansion adds 24,255 sq. ft. of production space for automotive, medical, and electronics converting.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In September of 2022, Marian Fort Worth broke ground on an ambitious expansion. Now just 16 months later, the Marian sister company is excited to announce the completion of this project!

Marian Fort Worth's addition has tripled their manufacturing space, officially adding 24,255 sq. ft. to their existing facility. The new space will be used to meet production and logistics needs and brings their total footprint up to 46,700 sq. ft.

This expansion meets the demands of Marian Fort Worth's steady growth in the automotive, electronics, medical, and industrial converting industries. The increased capacity will allow for far more manufacturing and inventory space, meaning Marian will be able to take on more projects for customers.

Marian Fort Worth's President, Jack Lirette, had this to say about the expansion project:

"We couldn't be more pleased and excited to have this project complete, and it really came out great! After years of "busting at the seams" because of our consistent growth, we finally have the space to allow for further expansion of our business. We already have new equipment on order and our sales team is energized to fill up the building. It feels terrific to be a part of Marian's global growth."

Marian Fort Worth began as Cut Craft, a tape converting business founded in 1977. In 2001, Marian acquired Cut Craft and renamed it Marian Fort Worth. The business continues being a leading converter of thin, flexible materials, expanding advanced converting capabilities into the automotive, electronics, and medical industries. This expansion would not have been possible without the help of Scott + Reid General Contractors.

This expansion kicks off another exciting year of growth for Marian, and we look forward to sharing more updates throughout the year!

For more information, please visit the expansion announcement on our website.

