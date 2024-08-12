Marian, Inc. Announces New Partnership with BrightView Technologies

Marian is excited to announce formal partnership with BrightView Technologies, a global leader in computational optics. This new partnership positions Marian as an elite converter of BrightView's innovative materials.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marian is excited to announce formal partnership with BrightView Technologies, a global leader in computational optics. This new partnership positions Marian as an elite converter of BrightView's innovative materials.

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, BrightView is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of the highest quality optical films based on Micro Lens Arrays (MLAs) which are used in applications across many industries.

You can find their materials used in displays, lighting, robotics, and AR / VR, and other applications where clarity and visual performance are imperative. Their MLA materials help advance technology and allow their customers to improve size, cost, scale, precision, and more.

Marian manufactures a variety of custom die-cut solutions for automotive and other displays and lighting applications including:

Our converting capabilities and focus on design for manufacturing help us deliver the highest quality die-cut components for our customers' custom applications.

Marian is certified to ISO 9001, IATF 16949, and ISO 14001 and also has cleanroom converting capabilities for applications with the strictest cleanliness requirements. We offer manufacturing in ISO 8, ISO 7, and ISO 6 rated cleanrooms and are able to monitor particle levels to ensure parts aren't rejected. Learn more about Marian's certifications at each of our locations across the globe.

"The partnership between BrightView and Marian brings together best-in-class film materials and converting technology. BrightView offers proven technology to create customer-specific optical components, while Marian excels in multi-layer lamination and precision-cut shapes to meet diverse customer needs. Both companies pride themselves on solving unique engineering challenges. By working together, we will enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions." –Brian Witchger, Marian Executive Vice President.

Learn more about our partnership with BrightView and Marian's converting capabilities for digital displays.

About BrightView Technologies

BrightView Computational Optics unlock the full potential of transformative technologies to shape the future of human-machine interaction. With best-in-class technology, unparalleled speed in product development, & an extensive array of materials and form factors, BrightView creates the optical building blocks powering major technology trends such as Artificial Intelligence, High Acuity Displays, AR/VR, 3D Image Sensing, and Advanced Automotive functionality. BrightView designs and manufactures advanced components using complex micro lens elements that precisely manipulate visible & non-visible light. These solutions create higher brightness, precise angular management, and visual uniformity while substantially improving end-user energy efficiency, material utilization, and manufacturing optimization. Headquartered in the Research Triangle Area of North Carolina, BrightView is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of advanced computational optics for customers worldwide. For additional information, visit BrightView online at www.brightviewtechnologies.com or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bright-view-technologies/

About Marian, Inc.

Marian is an ISO 9001 leading manufacturer of custom die-cut solutions for a wide range of industries. With over 70 years of experience, manufacturing locations across the globe, and unmatched capacity, Marian has established a reputation of engineering excellence that allows us to deliver the highest quality, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of each application. Marian's team of skilled engineers work closely with customers all over the world to develop innovative solutions that optimize product performance and efficiency while meeting application requirements. Whether in need of precision gaskets and seals, adhesive components, gap pads, filters, vents, and more, Marian has the knowledge and resources to deliver the best solutions. Learn more about Marian's capabilities or contact us at https://marianinc.com/. Keep up with the latest company news by following us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/154189/

