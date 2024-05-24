Marian, Inc. Announces Partnership with New Wearable Medical Materials Innovator Solventum

Marian is excited to announce our partnership with the newest innovator in the wearable medical industry, Solventum. Solventum completed its spin-off from industry giant 3M on April 1, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over many years, Marian has worked closely with 3M and used their innovative materials to manufacture millions of custom die-cut components.

Marian has been a long-standing member of 3M's Preferred Converter program, 3M's highest level of converter partnership. We're proud to now also be one of the inaugural members of the Solventum Premier Converter program. This status identifies Marian as a proven leader for medical device converting.

Solventum develops high-quality material solutions for wearable medical devices along with advanced health information management solutions that give users better access and insight into their health.

Solventum's material solutions are formulated specifically to meet the strict needs of the medical industry and are certified for attachment to the human body, which is becoming increasingly important as wearable technology becomes more popular.

According to CEO Bryan Hanson, Solventum's mission to their customers is to "enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives".

For years, Marian has worked closely with our customers and world-class suppliers of thin, flexible materials to help develop cutting-edge wearable medical devices that continue to advance the industry. We work closely with Solventum materials engineers to ensure we're recommending the best materials for our customers' applications.

The solutions Marian manufactures in the medical industry address needs for:

Advanced wound care

Health & beauty

Wearable devices

Diagnostics

Medical electronic devices

Many of Marian's locations are certified to manufacture parts for medical applications (ISO 13485, FDA registered, cGMP, and cleanroom manufacturing) while applications with the most stringent requirements are produced at our medical facility in Monticello, IN. Take a look at the certifications held by each of our locations across the globe.

Both Marian and Solventum are global organizations with unmatched capacity, allowing us to work with customers all over the world and work closely with customers through each phase of wearable medical device design, material selection, prototyping, mass production, and final packaging.

With the addition of Solventum to Marian's list of world-class supplier partners, we're poised to expand further in the medical industry.

Contact us to learn more about Marian's capabilities or Solventum's innovative material options.

