Marian, Inc. is excited to announce a new production facility, Marian India!

"We are seeing many global companies moving to India for additional production capacity and more robust business continuity for final product assembly and manufacturing, and we will be well positioned to support them with full production local support." Post this

As India continues to command an increase in the production of parts and components for the electronics, automotive, and medical markets, Marian is strategically set to offer local converting solutions for South Asia. India's manufacturing market, accounting for 17% of India's total economy, grew 11.6% year-over-year in Q4 2023 (Reuters).

Marian India will be Marian's 12th global manufacturing facility and 5th in Asia, Joining Marian Shenzhen, Marian Suzhou, Marian MJS (Suzhou), and Marian Asia (Singapore). The Marian India Bangalore location is set to officially open later this year.

Marian Component Technology (India) Pvt Ltd,

54P, Venkateshwara Tech Park,

KIADB Hitech Aerospace & Defence Park,

Arebinnamangala, Bengaluru 560110

Media Contact

Lynn Zeheralis, Marian Inc., 1 (317)-638-6525 294, [email protected], marianinc.com

SOURCE Marian Inc.