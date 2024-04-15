Marian, Inc. is excited to announce a new production facility, Marian India!

INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located strategically near Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, this new, 80,000 sq. ft. (7,500 sq. m) facility will offer state-of-the-art converting capabilities, including advanced rotary die cutting, precision flatbed die cutting, laser cutting, slitting, automation, AOI, and more. This location offers India and South Asia the same high quality precision converting capabilities as Marian's other global locations.
"Marian is very excited to be entering the fast-growing market in India. We have already hired a very strong core team and I am very impressed with their industry knowledge, technical expertise, and work ethic. We are seeing many global companies moving to India for additional production capacity and more robust business continuity for final product assembly and manufacturing, and we will be well positioned to support them with full production local support." – William Witchger II, Marian Worldwide President
As India continues to command an increase in the production of parts and components for the electronics, automotive, and medical markets, Marian is strategically set to offer local converting solutions for South Asia. India's manufacturing market, accounting for 17% of India's total economy, grew 11.6% year-over-year in Q4 2023 (Reuters).
Marian India will be Marian's 12th global manufacturing facility and 5th in Asia, Joining Marian Shenzhen, Marian Suzhou, Marian MJS (Suzhou), and Marian Asia (Singapore). The Marian India Bangalore location is set to officially open later this year.
Marian Component Technology (India) Pvt Ltd,
54P, Venkateshwara Tech Park,
KIADB Hitech Aerospace & Defence Park,
Arebinnamangala, Bengaluru 560110
Media Contact
Lynn Zeheralis, Marian Inc., 1 (317)-638-6525 294, [email protected], marianinc.com
SOURCE Marian Inc.
