Marian, Inc. is Set to Celebrate 70th Anniversary in 2024

Since 1954, Marian has been an industry leader in custom solutions for the general industrial, automotive, EV/battery, medical, and electronics markets.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marian, Inc. is excited to be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024!

Founded in 1954 by Hugh Knoll, Sr., the business began under the name "Marian Rubber Products Company." With an initial team of around 15 employees, the company functioned as a regional distributor of industrial rubber goods. Knoll led the company to its initial success by his commitment to satisfy customer needs.