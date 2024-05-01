Marian, Inc. is Set to Celebrate 70th Anniversary in 2024

Since 1954, Marian has been an industry leader in custom solutions for the general industrial, automotive, EV/battery, medical, and electronics markets.
INDIANAPOLIS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marian, Inc. is excited to be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024!
Founded in 1954 by Hugh Knoll, Sr., the business began under the name "Marian Rubber Products Company." With an initial team of around 15 employees, the company functioned as a regional distributor of industrial rubber goods. Knoll led the company to its initial success by his commitment to satisfy customer needs.
Following Knoll's passing in 1971, Eugene S. Witchger assumed control of the company, leading its growth in manufacturing capabilities and geographical reach across the United States.
Under the Witchger leadership, Marian Rubber Products gradually expanded its focus to the die cutting and converting of soft, flexible materials of all sorts, well beyond those of a rubber base.
By the mid-1990s, the company name was revised to simply Marian, Inc. As of this 70th year in business, Marian has expanded to 13 locations spanning across five countries, employing more than 5,000 people. The Witchger family has helped build a strong culture around the company's quality policy: satisfy our customers, continuously improve, and create a better work environment.
Today, Marian offers custom solutions in the general industrial, automotive, EV/battery, medical, and electronics markets.
Learn more about Marian's history and where we're going.
