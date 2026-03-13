Marian Returns to Battery Belt for Battery Show South and MD&M South

From April 22-23, 2026, Marian will be exhibiting our converting capabilities in Charolotte, North Carolina at the Charlotte Convention Center. This year, you can attend both the Battery Show South and MD&M South tradeshows under the same roof! Our team of battery and medical experts will be showcasing our converting capabilities for the battery market and medical industry.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A two-for-one tradeshow opportunity! From April 22-23, 2026, Marian will be exhibiting our converting capabilities in Charolotte, North Carolina at the Charlotte Convention Center. This year, you can attend both the Battery Show South and MD&M South tradeshows under the same roof! Marian's team of experts will be showcasing our converting capabilities for the battery market and medical industry.

Marian is a leading manufacturer of custom battery components for both the electric vehicle and non-automotive industries. Marian has the experience and expertise to work with automobiles, marine, scooter, charging stations, energy storage systems, electronics, eVTOL, and more.

Marian is also a leader in converting materials for wearable medical devices, rapid diagnostic testing, scar and wound therapy, medical electronic devices, and more. Whether it's within the device or a material that is attached to the body, Marian engineers can provide expert advice for your application.

Register to attend the Battery Show South here! Use the code INVITE298 to receive a FREE expo pass and 20% off a conference pass. Your expo pass grants you access to BOTH tradeshows! Marian will be exhibiting right on the border of the two shows at booth #2233. The booth will have literature and demos to showcase converting and die cutting capabilities in the battery and medical markets, as well as materials and parts to view and touch.

If you cannot make the show and want some expert input on your application, contact Marian Battery Specialist Jim Taylor or Global Medical Products Manager, Kevin Pickett today!

Marian looks forward to seeing you in Charlotte this April!

Marian is a world leader in manufacturing die-cut components for the automotive, medical, electronics, and other industries. With ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and IATF 16949 certifications, Marian's quality management systems are set up to meet the strict demands of the transportation and medical industries. Marian can provide rapid turnaround on material samples and prototypes while also offering design assistance and collaboration.

Contact Marian today with any application questions or to get a quote on a current application.

