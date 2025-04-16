Marian to Exhibit at Inaugural Battery Show South in Atlanta

Marian is excited to exhibit at the inaugural Battery Show South on April 16-17, 2025 in the battery belt, where we'll will showcase our precision die-cut solutions for battery applications across various industries. Visitors to booth #637 can explore Marian's advanced converting capabilities, see live demonstrations, and connect with battery experts to discuss custom solutions for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and more.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marian, a global leader in precision die-cut components, is pleased to announce our participation in the first-ever Battery Show South, taking place April 16-17, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. Marian team members will be exhibiting at booth #637, showcasing our advanced converting capabilities for battery applications across a variety of industries.

As a trusted supplier of custom battery components, Marian provides high-performance solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems, marine, charging stations, medical devices, and more. With extensive experience in precision die-cutting and material selection, Marian works closely with customers to develop tailored solutions that enhance battery safety, efficiency, and performance.

Showcasing Innovation in Battery Component Manufacturing

Visitors to Marian's booth will have the opportunity to explore:

Die-cut battery components designed for thermal management, electrical insulation, sealing, and protection.

Live demonstrations highlighting Marian's precision converting and manufacturing capabilities.

Material samples featuring industry-leading suppliers such as tesa, 3M , and Rogers Corporation.

Registration & Special Offer

Attendees can register for The Battery Show South using code INVITE115 to receive 20% off a conference pass and a free expo pass, providing access to the exhibit hall and Marian's booth.

Schedule a Meeting with Marian's Battery Experts

For those unable to attend the show in person, Marian's Battery Specialist, Jim Taylor, is available for consultations to discuss custom battery applications. Attendees are also encouraged to connect with Jim ahead of the event to explore potential solutions and project opportunities.

Click here for more information, to schedule a meeting, or to register for the event.

About Marian

Marian is a leading global converter of soft, flexible materials, providing precision die-cut solutions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, non-automotive battery, electronics, medical, and industrial applications. With 13 locations across three continents, Marian partners with top material manufacturers to deliver innovative, high-quality components tailored to customer needs.

