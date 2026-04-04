Marie O'Malley to Speak on Manufacturing Tradeoffs Panel at MPP West 2026

PiSA USA announces that Chief Commercial Officer Marie O'Malley will serve as a featured panelist at MPP West 2026. She will participate in the session "Cheaper, Faster, Compliant: Pick Two," addressing the critical balance between cost, speed, and regulatory compliance in modern medical device manufacturing. Joined by industry leaders from Canyon Labs, Edwards Lifesciences, and Medibrane, the panel will share practical insights on navigating tradeoffs in product development, scaling manufacturing, and bringing complex devices to market efficiently.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PiSA USA announces that Chief Commercial Officer, Marie O'Malley, will be a featured panelist at MPP West 2026, where she will join industry leaders for a focused discussion on the critical tradeoffs shaping modern medical device manufacturing.

O'Malley will speak during the session titled "Cheaper, Faster, Compliant: Pick Two," a panel centered on one of the most pressing challenges in MedTech today—balancing cost efficiency, speed to market, and regulatory compliance.