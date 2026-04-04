Marie O'Malley to Speak on Manufacturing Tradeoffs Panel at MPP West 2026

PiSA USA announces that Chief Commercial Officer Marie O'Malley will serve as a featured panelist at MPP West 2026. She will participate in the session "Cheaper, Faster, Compliant: Pick Two," addressing the critical balance between cost, speed, and regulatory compliance in modern medical device manufacturing. Joined by industry leaders from Canyon Labs, Edwards Lifesciences, and Medibrane, the panel will share practical insights on navigating tradeoffs in product development, scaling manufacturing, and bringing complex devices to market efficiently.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PiSA USA announces that Chief Commercial Officer, Marie O'Malley, will be a featured panelist at MPP West 2026, where she will join industry leaders for a focused discussion on the critical tradeoffs shaping modern medical device manufacturing.
O'Malley will speak during the session titled "Cheaper, Faster, Compliant: Pick Two," a panel centered on one of the most pressing challenges in MedTech today—balancing cost efficiency, speed to market, and regulatory compliance.
She will join:
- Sarah Rosenblum Ptach, President & CEO of Canyon Labs (Moderator)
- John Schneider, Director of Global Supply Chain at Edwards Lifesciences
- Elad Einav, Co-Founder & CEO of Medibrane
Together, the panel will explore how MedTech companies can navigate competing priorities in product development and manufacturing, while maintaining quality standards and meeting aggressive timelines. The discussion will provide practical insights for OEMs, CDMOs, and innovation teams working to bring complex devices to market efficiently.
"This conversation reflects the real decisions companies are making every day," said O'Malley. "There's no perfect formula—only strategic tradeoffs. I'm looking forward to sharing perspectives on how manufacturers can scale while staying compliant and competitive."
O'Malley's participation highlights PiSA USA's role as a strategic manufacturing partner supporting companies through commercialization, scale-up, and regulatory complexity in today's evolving MedTech landscape.
For more information on the session, visit: https://chamfr.com/event/mpp-west-2026/
About PiSA USA
PiSA USA is a leading contract manufacturing organization (CMO) specializing in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing. Backed by Grupo PiSA, the company delivers integrated, scalable solutions to efficiently and compliantly bring high-quality products to market.
Media Contact
Sabrina Blackwell, PiSA USA, 1 (619) 541-7266, [email protected], https://www.pisa-usa.com/
SOURCE PiSA USA
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