Marie T. Bucci, Esq. Promoted to Senior Associate at Lyons & Associates, P.C.

Lyons & Associates, P.C. proudly announces that Marie T. Bucci, Esq. will be promoted to Senior Associate, effective July 1. Ms. Bucci dedicates her practice to family law, often focusing on complex matrimonial matters. She frequently handles cases related to domestic violence, child custody and visitation rights, high-asset divorces, matrimonial pendente lite and post-judgment motions, and Qualified Domestic Relations Orders.

FREEHOLD, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ms. Bucci also assists her clients with estate planning matters, including will preparation, powers of attorney, and advanced health care directives. Additionally, she represents parties seeking to officially change their legal name due to marital, personal, identity, or religious reasons.

As an active member of the Monmouth Bar Association, Ms. Bucci has served as a Committee Member on both the Family Law Committee and the Young Lawyers Committee since 2023.

In 2023 and 2024, Ms. Bucci was selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, a distinction honoring top-rated lawyers under age 40 or practicing less than 10 years.

Before joining Lyons & Associates, P.C., Ms. Bucci clerked for the Honorable Andrea I. Marshall, J.S.C. of the Monmouth County Superior Court.

Lyons & Associates, P.C. is a full-service law firm with a team of fierce attorneys. To learn more about the firm's services or schedule a free consultation, call 908-575-9777 or visit www.lyonspc.com. Located in Somerville, Morristown, and Freehold, New Jersey, the firm serves clients throughout the state.

