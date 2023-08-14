Marietta Dental Professionals is Pleased to Offer Patients OrthoFX™, an Innovative Smile-Straightening Solution

At Marietta Dental Professionals, they are dedicated to creating beautiful smiles in a responsible and conservative way. Patients can receive the dental care they need and deserve, ranging from preventive dental cleanings to full-service dental implants and OrthoFX™ (clear aligners).

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top Marietta, Georgia, family dental clinic, Marietta Dental Professionals, is thrilled to offer patients a concealable, affordable, effective and comfortable clear aligner system that can help them achieve the smile of their dreams. OrthoFX™ is the latest in orthodontic innovation and can give adult patients a brand-new smile in as little as six to eighteen months. OrthoFX is a clear aligner system (no brackets or bands) that uses the latest in orthodontic advances to straighten teeth quickly. The system consists of a series of clear polymer aligners that are custom-made to fit teeth. The aligners are worn for 20 to 22 hours per day and are removed only for eating, drinking, brushing and flossing. As patients progress through the series of aligners, teeth will gradually move into their new, straighter positions. Orthodontic treatment can improve the appearance, alignment and function of the smile. It can also help to prevent or reduce future problems with the teeth and jaw. The OrthoFX system is an affordable alternative to other clear aligner systems, and the polymer material doesn't stain like aligners made from plastic. Beyond these advantages, OrthoFX accelerates treatment progress by providing new aligners on a weekly basis (rather than bi-weekly), and the process is monitored by AI to ensure accuracy and predictability. Providing the best in advanced, modern dentistry, Marietta Dental Professionals delivers premier dental care for the entire family. Their mission is to provide fantastic dental services at an affordable price in an environment that everyone can enjoy with convenient scheduling and payment options.