Marietta Dental Professionals is Pleased to Offer Patients the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan

At Marietta Dental Professionals, Dr. Ray Cornay and Dr. Melissa Wendling are dedicated to creating beautiful smiles in a responsible and conservative way and are thrilled to offer patients new affordable dental plans for the entire family.
MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marietta Dental Professionals, a leading provider of advanced and modern dentistry, has launched their new membership plan in partnership with Subscribili -http://www.subscribili.com. Designed to provide affordable dental care for the entire family, this comprehensive plan offers a range of services and discounts to ensure that patients receive the best care possible. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers patients the opportunity to receive affordable, comprehensive dentistry and includes several services, such as exams and routine cleanings, which are completely covered. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients won't have to pay anything out of pocket for these essential dental procedures. In addition, there is no annual maximum, allowing patients to start using their subscription plan right away and enjoy unlimited savings on all eligible procedures. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients can save up to 25% on services that are not included for free. Also, adding on dependents to the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan is easy, and they will receive a discounted rate for their subscription. Patients have the flexibility to choose between monthly or annual billing options, making it convenient for them to manage their dental expenses. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers three different options to cater to the specific needs of each individual:
- Blueprint Adult - $30/month* $325/annually
Regular Exam x 2
Adult Cleaning x 2
Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
Unlimited Emergency Exam
Fluoride Treatments x 2
- Blueprint Child - $25/month* $250/annually
Regular Exam x 2
Child Cleaning x 2
Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
Unlimited Emergency Exam
Fluoride Treatments x 2
- Blueprint Perio - $70/month* $699/annually
Regular Exam x 2
Periodontal Maintenance x 3
Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
Unlimited Emergency Exam
Fluoride Treatments x 3
Gingival Irrigation - Per Quad x 3
*Please note that a $50 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Child, while a $80 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Adult and Blueprint Perio.
"With this plan, we aim to make dental care accessible and affordable for everyone, so patients can maintain optimal oral health without any financial burden," says Dr. Ray Cornay.
More about Marietta Dental Professionals:
Providing the best in advanced, modern dentistry, Marietta Dental Professionals delivers premier dental care for the entire family. Their mission is to provide fantastic dental services at an affordable price in an environment that everyone can enjoy with convenient scheduling and payment options. The clinic, conveniently located at 2551 Roswell Rd., Building 100 in Marietta, GA, is a state-of-the-art family dental practice that offers high-quality dentistry in a comfortable, stress-free environment. The skilled dental team offers specialized treatments, such as smile makeovers, clear orthodontics, emergency dental care and more. Marietta Dental Professionals provides advanced dental technology, like 3D imaging and intraoral scanners, and the clinic offers relaxing amenities to keep patients comfortable at every step in the treatment process. For more information about the services offered at Marietta Dental Professionals please visit http://www.mariettadentalpros.com or call (770) 514-5055.
Media Contact
Dipesh Patel, Marietta Dental Professionals, (770) 514-5055, [email protected], https://mariettadentalpros.com/
SOURCE Marietta Dental Professionals
Share this article