Marietta, Georgia's, Family Dental Clinic, Marietta Dental Professionals, is Selected as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist

The premier dental practice provides cutting-edge dental technology and relaxing amenities, keeping patients comfortable at every step in the treatment process.
MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marietta Dental Professionals is committed to crafting dream smiles responsibly and conservatively. Conveniently situated at 2551 Roswell Rd., building 100 in Marietta, GA, this state-of-the-art family dental practice was founded with the goal of delivering high-quality, modern dentistry in a comfortable, stress-free environment. The clinic has earned recognition from Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory, for its exceptional patient reviews and five-star ratings across multiple platforms. The team at Marietta Dental Professionals goes above and beyond to address all aspects of a patient's smile at every stage of life. Patients can access the dental care they need and deserve, from preventive dental cleanings for children to comprehensive dental implants for older adults. The dentists at this clinic prioritize building strong relationships with their patients and bring unmatched skill and experience to a wide range of dental procedures, including general, pediatric, cosmetic and restorative dentistry. The highly skilled dental team offers specialized treatments such as smile makeovers, clear orthodontics, and emergency dental care. To ensure superior service, Marietta Dental Professionals utilizes the most advanced dental technology available, including 3D imaging, intraoral scanners and top-tier in-office teeth whitening systems. To ensure patient comfort, Marietta Dental Professionals also offers a variety of sedation options to help patients feel relaxed and at ease during their treatments. The clinic is also designed with patient comfort in mind, featuring amenities such as complimentary beverages, Wi-Fi, and entertainment options to create a soothing and enjoyable experience.
"Our team is passionate about creating a welcoming, personalized experience for our patients, and it is truly an honor to receive this award," says Dr. Ray Cornay.
More about Marietta Dental Professionals:
Dr. Ray Cornay is a friendly and dedicated general and cosmetic dentist at Marietta Dental Professionals. He pursued his undergraduate career at Georgia College and State University. Dr. Cornay then earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University (formerly the Medical College of Georgia). He is a current member of the American Dental Association and the Georgia Dental Association. Dr. Cornay makes every effort to stay on top of current developments in dentistry. Completing intensive programs such as the Comprehensive Implant Residency, he maintains the highest levels of accreditation and takes advantage of ongoing education in multiple facets of dentistry. Dr. Melissa Wendling was born and raised in South Africa. After moving to the United States, she completed her undergraduate degree in biology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She then continued her education and earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at Roseman University of Health Sciences in Utah. Dr. Wendling is most passionate about educating her patients and getting to know their goals for their oral health. For more information about the services offered at Marietta Dental Professionals, please visit http://www.mariettadentalpros.com or call (770) 514-5055.
Media Contact
Kathleen Nunez, Marietta Dental Professionals, (770) 514-5055, [email protected], https://mariettadentalpros.com/
SOURCE Marietta Dental Professionals
Share this article