Marietta, Georgia's, Pure Smiles Dentistry Featured as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Marietta Dentist by Find Local Doctors

This modern dental clinic, located at 2655 Dallas Hwy #510, in Marietta, GA, offers a wide range of services for every family member, from toddlers to seniors.

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Pure Smiles Dentistry is committed to providing top-notch preventative and restorative dental treatments in a serene and welcoming atmosphere. The state-of-the-art clinic, under the expert leadership of Dr. Sanil Patel, has been recognized by Find Local Doctors for its exceptional patient care and five-star ratings. Find Local Doctors is an easy-to-navigate online directory that helps patients find the best doctors and dentists in their area. Pure Smiles Dentistry is proud to be one of the few remaining privately family-owned dental practices in the area, offering personalized care and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Their adoption of advanced technology and techniques ensures that whether it's a routine cleaning, a cosmetic enhancement or more complex procedures like dental implants, patients receive the most sophisticated care. The clinic offers a wide array of dental services to cater to the diverse needs of patients. Their comprehensive care includes routine dental check-ups and cleanings, which are fundamental for maintaining oral health. For those looking to enhance their smile, the clinic provides cosmetic procedures such as teeth whitening and veneers. Restorative services are also available, including fillings, crowns and bridges to repair and restore damaged teeth. For patients seeking to replace missing teeth, Pure Smiles Dentistry offers dental implants, a durable and long-lasting solution. Additionally, the clinic addresses orthodontic needs with modern solutions like Invisalign. Pediatric dentistry is also a key part of their services, ensuring that even the youngest family members receive the care they need for a healthy start. Recognizing the unpredictable nature of dental emergencies, Pure Smiles Dentistry prioritizes immediate attention, often accommodating same day appointments. With a focus on patient comfort and the latest dental technology, Pure Smiles Dentistry is equipped to handle all dental concerns under one roof. The clinic's dedication to affordability is evident in its acceptance of most dental insurances and the Pure Smiles Club Discount Plan, designed for those without PPO dental coverage. With its patient-centric approach, Pure Smiles Dentistry continues to be the preferred choice for families in Marietta, setting the standard for dental excellence.