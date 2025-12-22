Marijuana Rescheduling Exposes Critical Gap in Impairment Detection

"The move to reschedule marijuana is historic, but it also reveals how far our safety tools have fallen behind. We need 21st-century detection methods for 21st-century policy." - Ken Fichtler, Founder and CEO, Gaize Post this

"A urine test can tell you if someone used cannabis in the last month. An oral fluid test can tell you if they smoked cannabis in the last couple days. There is no chemical drug test that can tell you if you're currently impaired behind the wheel or while working today. With legal access to THC and the myriad of complicated state laws and employment claim risks and protections for marijuana users, being able to establish impairment is critical to avoid legal claims or reduce employment claim risks, so that's why impairment detection technology is so important," said Tae Phillips, Labor & Employment Attorney at Ogletree Deakins.

When cannabis is rescheduled, it places the substance alongside prescription medications like ketamine and Vicodin, formally recognizing its medical value while dramatically accelerating research and adoption across the United States. Yet unlike alcohol, which has the breathalyzer, cannabis impairment cannot be measured through any chemical means.

Impairment detection technologies are now addressing this gap. Companies like Gaize have developed objective, science-based solutions that assess functional impairment through analysis of eye tracking, pupil size, and more. Rather than searching for lingering chemical traces, impairment detection technology measures how the body is responding to a drug.

"There's a temptation amongst regulators to treat THC like alcohol. That's just not how it works, and this has been verified by researchers for decades," said Ken Fichtler, Founder and CEO of Gaize. He continued: "Gaize runs automated versions of the exact same tests as law enforcement Drug Recognition Expert police officers, which are the only government recognized standard for drug impairment that exists today. This allows us to detect the signs of current marijuana impairment with over 98% accuracy, in a matter of minutes."

This approach represents a fundamental shift: from detecting past behavior to identifying current impairment.

"The move to reschedule marijuana is historic, but it also reveals how far our safety tools have fallen behind," noted Fichtler. "We need 21st-century detection methods for 21st-century policy. Gaize is used today by top companies in safety sensitive industries like construction, manufacturing, energy, logistics, and more. We're looking forward to ensuring that marijuana is integrated into the nation as safely and fairly as possible."

