Marina Bay Roofing Expands to San Rafael and Joins National Roofing Contractors Association

Marina Bay Roofing, a 5-star rated roofing contractor serving the San Francisco Bay Area and Marin County, is proud to announce the opening of its new service location in San Rafael, California, along with its official membership in the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA). This expansion strengthens Marina Bay Roofing's presence in Marin County and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, code-compliant roofing solutions backed by industry-leading standards.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marina Bay Roofing, a 5-star rated roofing contractor serving the San Francisco Bay Area and Marin County, is proud to announce the opening of its new service location in San Rafael, California, along with its official membership in the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA).

Expanding Local Service in San Rafael

With the addition of its San Rafael service area, Marina Bay Roofing aims to better serve homeowners and businesses throughout Marin County with faster response times and localized expertise.

San Rafael's diverse architecture, hillside properties, and exposure to coastal weather conditions require roofing systems built for durability and compliance with California's strict building codes. Marina Bay Roofing brings deep experience in handling these challenges, offering tailored solutions for both residential and commercial properties.

The new San Rafael service page will be available at:

https://marinabayroofing.com/service-area/san-rafael-roofing-contractor/

Strengthening Industry Credentials with NRCA Membership

In addition to expanding locally, Marina Bay Roofing has joined the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) — one of the roofing industry's most respected organizations.

NRCA membership reflects a commitment to:

Ongoing industry education and best practices

High standards of workmanship and professionalism

Compliance with evolving safety and building regulations

Delivering long-lasting, high-performance roofing systems

Marina Bay Roofing's NRCA member profile can be viewed here:

https://www.nrca.net/Members/Members/Detail/be4e59c9-427e-4071-9ba0-fdd8ac23d72d

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Marina Bay Roofing has built a strong reputation across Marin County and the San Francisco Bay Area, maintaining a 5.0-star rating with 90+ verified reviews. The company specializes in roof repair, replacement, and installation services, with a focus on durability, energy efficiency, and long-term protection.

About Marina Bay Roofing

Marina Bay Roofing is a licensed and insured roofing contractor serving Marin County and the greater San Francisco Bay Area. The company provides residential and commercial roofing services, including inspections, repairs, full roof replacements, and energy-efficient roofing systems.

With a focus on craftsmanship, transparency, and long-term performance, Marina Bay Roofing delivers roofing solutions designed to protect homes and businesses for decades.

Pull Quote

Expanding into San Rafael and joining the NRCA are both important steps in our growth," said Michael Machkovsky, SEO at Marina Bay Roofing. We're committed to raising the standard for roofing in Marin County by combining local expertise with nationally recognized best practices.

Media Contact

Alisson Shoffner, Marina Bay Roofing, 1 619-957-8837, [email protected], https://marinabayroofing.com/service-area/san-rafael-roofing-contractor/

SOURCE Marina Bay Roofing