Marina Landings Homes Selling Faster Than Ever, Outpacing Fort Lauderdale Market

With record-breaking sales, Marina Landings, developed by 13th Floor Homes and exclusively represented by Dotoli Group, is redefining luxury real estate in Fort Lauderdale. With limited homes remaining, demand is surging.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marina Landings, a luxury gated community developed by 13th Floor Homes and exclusively marketed by Dotoli Group, is setting a new standard for real estate sales in Fort Lauderdale. Sales for this boutique community of 34 modern homes strongly outpace sales for comparable homes in the local market. Given the lack of inventory for single homes in Fort Lauderdale, current buyers have limited options. Marina Landings filled a void. "Our team is thrilled by the overwhelming response to Marina Landings," said Josh Dotoli, Principal of Dotoli Group and the exclusive agent for the development. "The exceptional design, prime location, and options to personalize these new construction homes present an incredibly appealing value to today's buyers. Buyers recognize the unique opportunity that Marina Landings represents."