Marina Landings Homes Selling Faster Than Ever, Outpacing Fort Lauderdale Market

With record-breaking sales, Marina Landings, developed by 13th Floor Homes and exclusively represented by Dotoli Group, is redefining luxury real estate in Fort Lauderdale. With limited homes remaining, demand is surging.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marina Landings, a luxury gated community developed by 13th Floor Homes and exclusively marketed by Dotoli Group, is setting a new standard for real estate sales in Fort Lauderdale. Sales for this boutique community of 34 modern homes strongly outpace sales for comparable homes in the local market. Given the lack of inventory for single homes in Fort Lauderdale, current buyers have limited options. Marina Landings filled a void. "Our team is thrilled by the overwhelming response to Marina Landings," said Josh Dotoli, Principal of Dotoli Group and the exclusive agent for the development. "The exceptional design, prime location, and options to personalize these new construction homes present an incredibly appealing value to today's buyers. Buyers recognize the unique opportunity that Marina Landings represents."
The first five homes are framed, construction is progressing rapidly, and roofing and drywall are underway. Home deliveries are expected to begin by Spring 2025, while foundation work has started on additional phases to meet the rising demand. Offering pre-construction pricing and exclusive buyer incentives, Marina Landings appeals to both local and international markets. Each home boasts a contemporary design with luxury finishes, all situated within a gated community that provides privacy and convenience just minutes from Fort Lauderdale's beaches, fine dining, and entertainment. "Marina Landings is a testament to what happens when visionary development and value align with skilled marketing," added Dotoli. "This project is elevating Fort Lauderdale's real estate market, and we're proud to be part of its success."
Highlights of Marina Landings:
- 34 Exclusive Homes: A boutique, gated community offering high-end, modern properties.
- Pre-Construction Pricing: Limited-time incentives are available for early buyers.
- Prime Location: Nestled in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, minutes from the city's best attractions.
Sales Office Open Daily:
Call 954.290.4793 to schedule your appointment.
Visit www.marina-landings.com for more information.
Media Contact
Josh Dotoli, Dotoli Group, 1 9542904793, [email protected], www.marina-landings.com
SOURCE Dotoli Group
