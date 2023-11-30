Marina View Residences: The New Icon of City Living, Now Open for Booking

Unparalleled Location, Connectivity, & Luxury: Marina View Residences, A New Benchmark in Luxurious City Living by IOI Properties
SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IOI Properties, a leading Malaysian developer, is set to recreate luxury living in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District with the upcoming launch of Marina View Residences. Building on their successful ventures in Singapore, including Cape Royale and Seascape in Sentosa Cove, IOI Properties aims to create a masterpiece that combines opulence, convenience, and connectivity.
Unparalleled Location and Connectivity
Marina View Residences is strategically located at the junction of Union Street and Shenton Way in District 01, offering unparalleled access to the Central Business District. The integrated development boasts 905 luxurious residential units, 540 hotel rooms, and 200,000 sq ft of commercial space. With a wide range of unit types, from 1 to 5 bedrooms and penthouses, the development caters to diverse buyer preferences.
Residents will enjoy an array of facilities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, BBQ pits, and pavilions. The development is within walking distance of major attractions such as Marina Bay Link Mall, Guoco Tower, and Lao Pa Sat Market, ensuring residents have everything they need at their doorstep.
Effortless Commuting
Marina View Residences prioritizes convenience, with proximity to four MRT stations serving the Downtown Line, Thomson East-Coast Line, Circle Line, and North-South Line. For motorists, the Marina-Coastal Expressway (MCE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) provide seamless connectivity to Changi Airport and Tuas.
Book Your Exclusive Residence Now!
As the Marina View Residences integrated development prepares for its imminent launch, interested parties are encouraged to visit Marina View Residences - Luxurious City Living @ Shenton Way to learn more. Exclusive previews, floor plans, and e-brochures will be available for viewing and download.
Prospective homebuyers can also explore financing options and calculate progressive payments using the online calculator. To address queries related to financing, stamp duties, or other project details, interested parties are invited to fill out the contact form on the website.
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this iconic development that promises to set a new benchmark in luxurious city living. Book your exclusive residence at Marina View Residences and experience the epitome of urban sophistication
Media Contact
Marina View Residences, Marina View Residences, 61001908, [email protected], https://www.marina-viewresidences.com.sg/
SOURCE Marina View Residences
