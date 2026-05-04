Marine Science Institute Names Lisa Biasillo as New Executive Director

Marine Science Institute announces Lisa Biasillo as its new Executive Director, marking a leadership transition following more than 30 years of service under outgoing Executive Director Marilou Seiff.
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marine Science Institute announces the appointment of Lisa Biasillo as its next Executive Director as of May 4. Biasillo brings over two decades of executive leadership in nonprofit management, experiential education, strategic planning, and fundraising, along with a lifelong passion for environmental education and marine science.
Biasillo joins MSI as its fourth Executive Director since its founding in 1970. Previously, she was the Vice President of Education at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, where she led place-based education programs across the zoo, safari park, and conservation science research center. Her department reached over 30,000 learners annually, advancing environmental literacy and conservation engagement.
Marine Science Institute partnered with the national leadership consulting and executive firm, Potrero Group, to conduct the search.
"We've found a leader who is both a lifelong educator and is deeply passionate about marine science; someone who respects long-standing institutions while positioning them for growth. An accomplished fundraiser and experienced team leader, who brings both scale and vision," said Neeraj Pendse, Board Co-chair of Marine Science Institute.
Prior to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Biasillo served as Director and CEO of Vienna International School in Austria, and Head of School at Green Hills Academy in Rwanda—one of Africa's largest international schools. Earlier, as Executive Director of Footprints International School in Cambodia, she led the organization through a period of rapid growth and educational revitalization.
"Biasillo's leadership philosophy centers on people, purpose, and place," said Victoria Hunter, chair of the board's search committee. "She builds high-performing teams grounded in trust, psychological safety, and genuine investment in people. We're confident she will both nurture MSI's culture and help position the organization for growth."
Her commitment to environmental and marine education is both professional and personal. She is a certified California Naturalist and a Sierra Club volunteer, as well as a strong proponent of community science, regularly supporting efforts that engage the public in hands-on environmental research and stewardship. Biasillo serves on the boards of the Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education, which advances environmental literacy and outdoor learning across California, and the Anza-Borrego Foundation, which supports conservation, education, and stewardship of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.
"It is a true honor to be joining Marine Science Institute," said Biasillo. "MSI's belief that meaningful stewardship begins with direct experience, with young people standing on the edge of the Bay, touching a sea creature, and feeling genuine wonder, is precisely the kind of education I have dedicated my career to. I am eager to work alongside the staff, board, volunteers, and community partners to deepen MSI's impact, strengthen its financial sustainability, and ensure that future generations grow up knowing, loving, and protecting the remarkable ecosystems right at their doorstep."
Biasillo's appointment comes at an exciting time for MSI, as the organization expands its reach and deepens its partnerships across the San Francisco Bay. Her expertise in strategic planning, financial management, fundraising,and place-based education positions her well to lead MSI's next chapter.
About Marine Science Institute
Located at the Port of Redwood City, Marine Science Institute provides hands-on, place-based marine science education that connects learners to the San Francisco Bay and inspires a lifelong commitment to protecting our ocean ecosystems. Learn more at sfbaymsi.org.
About Potrero Group
Potrero Group supports mission-driven leaders and organizations with strategic planning, facilitation, organizational development, and board and executive search services. Visit PotreroGroup.com for more information.
Media Contact
Tiffany Murzi, Marine Science Institute, 1 6509965542, [email protected], Marine Science Institute
SOURCE Marine Science Institute
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