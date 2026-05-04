Marine Science Institute Names Lisa Biasillo as New Executive Director

It is a true honor to be joining Marine Science Institute. MSI's belief that meaningful stewardship begins with direct experience, with young people standing on the edge of the Bay, touching a sea creature, and feeling genuine wonder, is precisely the kind of education I have dedicated my career to. Post this

Marine Science Institute partnered with the national leadership consulting and executive firm, Potrero Group, to conduct the search.

"We've found a leader who is both a lifelong educator and is deeply passionate about marine science; someone who respects long-standing institutions while positioning them for growth. An accomplished fundraiser and experienced team leader, who brings both scale and vision," said Neeraj Pendse, Board Co-chair of Marine Science Institute.

Prior to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Biasillo served as Director and CEO of Vienna International School in Austria, and Head of School at Green Hills Academy in Rwanda—one of Africa's largest international schools. Earlier, as Executive Director of Footprints International School in Cambodia, she led the organization through a period of rapid growth and educational revitalization.

"Biasillo's leadership philosophy centers on people, purpose, and place," said Victoria Hunter, chair of the board's search committee. "She builds high-performing teams grounded in trust, psychological safety, and genuine investment in people. We're confident she will both nurture MSI's culture and help position the organization for growth."

Her commitment to environmental and marine education is both professional and personal. She is a certified California Naturalist and a Sierra Club volunteer, as well as a strong proponent of community science, regularly supporting efforts that engage the public in hands-on environmental research and stewardship. Biasillo serves on the boards of the Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education, which advances environmental literacy and outdoor learning across California, and the Anza-Borrego Foundation, which supports conservation, education, and stewardship of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

"It is a true honor to be joining Marine Science Institute," said Biasillo. "MSI's belief that meaningful stewardship begins with direct experience, with young people standing on the edge of the Bay, touching a sea creature, and feeling genuine wonder, is precisely the kind of education I have dedicated my career to. I am eager to work alongside the staff, board, volunteers, and community partners to deepen MSI's impact, strengthen its financial sustainability, and ensure that future generations grow up knowing, loving, and protecting the remarkable ecosystems right at their doorstep."

Biasillo's appointment comes at an exciting time for MSI, as the organization expands its reach and deepens its partnerships across the San Francisco Bay. Her expertise in strategic planning, financial management, fundraising,and place-based education positions her well to lead MSI's next chapter.

About Marine Science Institute

Located at the Port of Redwood City, Marine Science Institute provides hands-on, place-based marine science education that connects learners to the San Francisco Bay and inspires a lifelong commitment to protecting our ocean ecosystems. Learn more at sfbaymsi.org.

About Potrero Group

Potrero Group supports mission-driven leaders and organizations with strategic planning, facilitation, organizational development, and board and executive search services. Visit PotreroGroup.com for more information.

Media Contact

Tiffany Murzi, Marine Science Institute, 1 6509965542, [email protected], Marine Science Institute

SOURCE Marine Science Institute