Mario Lopez Of Access Hollywood Teams Up With Americor To Help American Consumers Get Out Of Debt

"We're thrilled to have Mario Lopez join us as a spokesperson," said David Norris, CEO of Americor. "His trusted reputation and authentic connection with families align perfectly with our mission to help Americans break free from the burden of debt. His voice will help us reach even more people who deserve a real solution and a brighter financial future."

Over the years, Americor, which has helped over 450,000 individuals and families on their journey to become debt-free pay off more than $3 billion of unsecured debt, has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and has received more than 14,000 five-star reviews on Trustpilot. The company also provides debt consolidation services with personal loans, along with mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs).

"I'm proud to partner with Americor because I believe in what they're doing – helping hardworking people take control of their debt and their future. So many families are struggling silently, and Americor gives them real hope and a proven path forward. I'm excited to share their message and help more Americans find peace of mind," says Lopez.

Potential clients who are looking to become debt-free can apply here. Once qualified, the Americor team will create a personalized debt relief plan to help them become debt-free sooner than they ever thought was possible. Upon enrolling, clients begin saving money in an FDIC-insured account they control while realizing almost immediate financial relief of their enrolled debts.

"I was $78,000 in debt when I came to Americor. I'm paying $700 less per month than I was paying before. So now there is light at the end of the tunnel for me. Greatest program ever and was the greatest thing I've ever done for myself," says Michele L., an Americor client.

Once enrolled, Americor's team then begins to negotiate reduced balances with a client's creditors to pay off all their enrolled debt for only a fraction of what was originally owed, typically over the course of just 24-48 months. Their experienced team handles and facilitates the entire process from start to finish. In addition, the client is supported by a dedicated US based client services team along with a user-friendly client app and online portal to track their progress 24/7/365 and access additional educational content to help them achieve debt freedom while improving their financial skills.

Additionally, clients of Americor pay no sign-up fees or cancellation fees, and they pay no performance fees until their debt is successfully negotiated and they accept the restructured financial agreements with their creditors.

About Americor

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, recently completed its second securitization of consumer loans in October 2024, and is now offering a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase and refinance. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives. To learn more about Americor and its various product and service offerings, please visit its websites at americor.com, credit9.com, and missionloans.com.

About Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez is a television personality, actor, producer, and author. Now, he is spreading the word about Americor, a consumer financial services company that helps people reduce their debt while saving thousands of dollars in the process. You can follow him on Instagram, @MarioLopez

Media Contact

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

SOURCE Americor