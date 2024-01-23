MARIS Announces CEO Retirement and Appointment of New Leadership

"It is an honor and a privilege to join the outstanding MARIS team as their new President & CEO. It's important to recognize that David's stellar efforts and his extraordinary decades of service give anyone following in his footsteps an immediate advantage," - Cameron Paine. Post this

Expressing gratitude for his journey with MARIS, Price said, "I am immensely proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together at MARIS. It has been an honor to lead such a talented team and I am confident in the bright future that lies ahead for the organization. Cameron has earned a well-deserved reputation as an innovator and I can't think of anyone better suited than he is to lead MARIS into the future."

"David's 27-year journey with MARIS has been an extraordinary chapter in our company's history. As the Chair of the Board of Directors, I extend heartfelt gratitude for his unparalleled dedication, visionary leadership and lasting impact. We all wish David a well-deserved retirement and are confident in Cameron's ability to lead MARIS into a new era of growth and success," said Kevin Goffstein, Chairman of the MARIS Board of Directors and the CEO Search Committee.

Paine brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the real estate industry. Previously, he served as CEO of CTMLS/Smart MLS and as a top executive at several large, national brokerages. Paine also has been recognized by Inman News as one of the "Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate", served on the Board of Directors of the Council of MLSs and is a founder of the Broker Public Portal.

"It is an honor and a privilege to join the outstanding MARIS team as their new President & CEO. It's important to recognize that David's stellar efforts and his extraordinary decades of service give anyone following in his footsteps an immediate advantage," said Paine.

Paine looks forward to addressing the unprecedented changes sure to affect the real estate industry. He emphasized, "Meeting the needs of our brokers and agents will take innovation, collaboration and a strong focus on the consumer and their rapidly shifting expectations. I look forward to working with the diverse group of outstanding MARIS volunteer leaders and staff, as well as with our MLS and Realtor industry colleagues, to provide our brokers and agents with the most accurate, timely and comprehensive property data and information. Our central location is the perfect spot to champion pro-consumer data collaborations throughout the MLS industry."

About MARIS

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Mid-America Regional Information Systems (MARIS) is a regional MLS in the heart of the Midwest with a mission of providing an orderly marketplace of cooperation and compensation for participants through a common database of real estate information. Founded in 1995, MARIS supports more than 15,000 subscribers in 14 Associations covering 67 counties across Missouri and Illinois.

Media Contact

Randi Marie Penny, Mid-America Regional Information Systems (MARIS), 314-626-0829, [email protected], https://marismls.com/

SOURCE Mid-America Regional Information Systems (MARIS)