Marissa Lange, President of LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards Nominated for Wine Enthusiast's 2023 "Wine Executive of the Year" Wine Star Award

LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards announces President, Marissa Lange's nomination for Wine Enthusiast's 2023 "Wine Executive of the Year" Wine Star Award

ACAMPO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards, a family- owned and operated winery, is thrilled to announce that Marissa Lange, fifth-generation family member and President, has been nominated for the prestigious Wine Executive of the Year, Wine Star Award. The Wine Enthusiast magazine award highlights individuals that have made outstanding achievements over the past year in the wine and alcoholic beverage world.

"It is an incredible honor to be nominated for a Wine Star Award by the industry leaders at Wine Enthusiast Companies," says Marissa Lange, President of LangeTwins Family Winery & Vineyards. For generations, our family has been dedicated to farming the land in a way which preserves the same opportunities for future generations and it's an immense privilege to be a part of that next generation leading this family business. Wine Enthusiast shares our values of family ownership and commitment to a more sustainable future through fostering the next generation of wine enthusiasts. To be recognized for the work our family has accomplished over the years is a great honor and I am humbled by the acknowledgement from Wine Enthusiast."

Since stepping into the role as President in 2005, Marissa has propelled the organization to unparalleled heights and has been instrumental in driving growth and diversification of the family business in both branded products and business-to-business custom services. Her family's farming legacy and her personal commitment to sustainability are integral to the success of LangeTwins, a winery renowned for its innovative approach to environmentally responsible viticulture.

Under Marissa's guidance, LangeTwins has expanded its portfolio to encompass a diverse range of site-specific, high-quality wines that truly respect the vineyard, vintage, and varietal. Marissa Lange's leadership extends beyond the walls of LangeTwins as she is also a current member, and sits on the Public Policy Committee of the California Wine Institute.

The winners of the Wine Star Awards will be announced later this year.

About LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards:

For five generations, the LangeTwins family has been a sustainable grower of premium grapes in both the Lodi and Clarksburg Appellations of California, where they currently farm over 7,000 acres. In 2006, LangeTwins opened a winery in Acampo, CA, just 90 miles east of the San Francisco Bay Area, to showcase their passion for growing superior wine grapes and creating sustainably farmed, quality wines. The vineyard and winery operation is owned and managed by twins Randall and Brad, their wives Charlene and Susan, and fifth generation LangeTwins family members Marissa, Aaron, Philip, Kendra and Joseph. The LangeTwins family is committed to sustainable winegrowing, habitat restoration, and renewable energy. For more information visit: http://www.langetwins.com.

