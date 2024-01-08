Mark Armstrong Joins Aprio to Lead National Healthcare Practice

"Mark's success driving progressive growth, along with his experience in executive-level roles within complex health systems, brings next-generation leadership to Aprio to take our practice forward," says Richard Kopelman, CEO & Managing Partner. Post this

With nearly 30 years of experience advising health systems, physician practices, and other healthcare provider organizations, including 18 years in executive-level health system roles, Mark is a proven healthcare executive. Prior to joining Aprio, he led the health system advisory practice for a top 50 advisory services firm serving healthcare provider clients nationwide in financial, operational, and advisory capacities.

In his new role, Mark leads Aprio's healthcare strategy, delivering innovative solutions to the financial, compliance and risk management challenges facing the industry. Mark's areas of expertise include margin improvement, revenue cycle transformation, post-transaction integration planning, clinical resources management, sustainability planning and turnaround management.

"Aprio has earned a strong and positive reputation across the industries it serves, and certainly within healthcare. Together, our team has the experience necessary to guide our clients to unprecedented levels of performance during this era of rapid digital and technological transformation," said Mark Armstrong, National Healthcare Leader. "It is an honor to be trusted with this role and to work alongside such a talented, accomplished team."

Mark received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Georgetown College and a Master of Health Systems Administration from Xavier University. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Financial Management Association, and America's Essential Hospitals.

Aprio's National Healthcare Practice includes experienced advisors and accountants who develop innovative solutions to the financial, operational compliance and risk management challenges facing healthcare practitioners and systems across the U.S. Aprio offers comprehensive services for digital healthcare payers and providers including capital raise preparation, data privacy and security and R&D tax credit services. Aprio maintains a robust transaction advisory services practice with deep experience in healthcare and capabilities to support pre-transaction integration, as well as post-transaction integration management.

To learn more about Aprio's Healthcare services, visit our website.

