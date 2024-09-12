Mark Beccue Joins TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group as Principal Analyst Covering Artificial Intelligence

"The powerful yet disruptive nature of AI and its numerous applications requires thoughtful navigation. Mark's expertise and thought leadership make him a world-class addition to ESG." - Michael Leone, Practice Director, Data Management & Analytics for Enterprise Strategy Group Post this

"AI technology has significant momentum as organizations seek to introduce it into various aspects of their businesses. My research agenda and advisory work will provide guidance to those looking to harness AI for business transformation and competitive advantage," stated Mark Beccue, Enterprise Strategy Group Principal Analyst for AI.

"The powerful yet disruptive nature of AI and its numerous applications requires thoughtful navigation. Mark's expertise and thought leadership make him a world-class addition to ESG. I am incredibly excited to welcome Mark to our team and look forward to working with him to develop a compelling research agenda and maximize value for our clients," commented Michael Leone, Practice Director, Data Management & Analytics.

The addition of Beccue strengthens Enterprise Strategy Group's widespread coverage of AI technologies and market trends. ESG's recently published research reports include:

ESG's upcoming AI-related research includes:

The AI Endpoint Frontier

The Future of SecOps in an AI-Driven World

Data Readiness for AI: Building a Trusted Data Foundation to Support AI Innovation

And more

Learn more about Enterprise Strategy Group's published research here.

For more information about Mark Beccue and his coverage area, follow him on LinkedIn or visit Mark's profile page on the ESG website.

Media Contact

Garrett Mann, TechTarget, 7818015649, [email protected], https://www.techtarget.com/esg-global/

SOURCE TechTarget