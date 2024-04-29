Mark Carney's Economic "Lookahead" Lecture Becomes Unhinged on NetZero says Friends of Science Society

Canada's immigration policies and housing policy cancel out any carbon tax sacrifices; NetZero is simply not possible without massive degrowth. Post this

Friends of Science hosted Dr. Benny Peiser of the Global Warming Policy Foundation of the UK on April 09th, 2024, who showed the extent of Europe's NetZero rebellion. Political parties are facing defeat over expensive and ineffective NetZero policies as consumer interest focusses on the cost of living and deindustrialization; climate has become a minority issue for voters.

In discussing Canada's federal budget, the Globe and Mail reports that, "Mr. Carney said instead of subsidizing one more battery plant, he would have directed the federal purse to pay for a million-plus heat pumps for people who need them most."

Ironically, Dr. Peiser showed in his NetZero Rebellion presentation that, as reported by The Telegraph, May 31, 2023, "Boilergeddon" in Germany, was sparked by powerful public resistance to an effort to impose heat pumps over gas boilers. This almost led to the fall of the German government.

With all the focus on clean-tech, global leaders have gone blind to the highest stakes in geopolitics. Robert Lyman's new report reviews the fact of "A Multi-Polar World at Risk: What of Energy Security?" There was no mention of any such concern in Mr. Carney's speech, though he did briefly refer to the Bank of Canada's recent call to '[break the glass' and ramp up productivity.

Carney was enthusiastic that about 80% of the "Blueprint" housing plan that he and colleagues had promoted had been adopted by the Canadian government's housing plan. Carney is also the UN Climate Czar. Friends of Science says it is curious he fails to recognize the emissions of his housing plan.

As this op-ed in the Western Standard reported on April 23, 2024, Canada's immigration policies and housing policy cancel out any carbon tax sacrifices; NetZero is simply not possible without massive degrowth.

Immigrants moving to Canada increase their personal carbon footprints substantially. Canada's Century Initiative plans to up the population to 100 million by 2100.

"In fact, adding 63 million people to Canada, based on a per capita emissions rate of 17.5 tCO2-eq would equate to Canada increasing its annual greenhouse gas emissions by 1.1 billion tCO2-eq."

Likewise, the federal housing plan will dramatically increase Canada's carbon footprint.

"Even if embodied emissions are cut in half, such as in the COP26 test home the carbon footprint of a 3.9 million home build out would be huge. … That's still 32 tCO2 x 3.9 million homes =124,800,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions. This doesn't include infrastructure!"

The largely government funded 'charity' Canadian Climate Institute issued a report on April 25, 2024, celebrating Canada's rising low-carbon exports, which seemed to affirm Carney's push for low-carbon products for world markets and that the NetZero transition was accelerating.

Friends of Science Society reached out to retired energy economist and former federal public servant, Robert Lyman for comment, which he sent by email:

"Every single one of the so-called "clean energy" exports is from a source that is heavily subsidized by Canadian taxpayers, to the tune of billions of dollars. These subsidies, of course, are not reported by governments or noted by the Canadian Climate Institute. So, when we export subsidized products, we are in effect subsidizing the foreigners who buy those products. That is nothing to be pleased about. When they can be produced and exported without subsidies, come back and tell us about it."

As world renowned author on energy, Professor Emeritus Vaclav Smil, stated in 2015, "Energy Revolution? More Like a Crawl." Mark Carney's NetZero claims are not supported by the evidence.

About

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 21st year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

Friends of Science Society

PO Box 61172 RPO Kensington

Calgary AB T2N 4S6

Canada

Toll-free Telephone: 1-888-789-9597

Web: friendsofscience.org

E-mail: contact(at)friendsofscience(dot)org

Web: climatechange101.ca

Media Contact

Michelle Stirling, Friends of Science Society, 8887899597, [email protected], https://friendsofscience.org/

SOURCE Friends of Science Society