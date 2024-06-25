Mark Carney's GFANZ Targeted in Bombshell Climate Cartel Report by US Judiciary Committee

The climate cartel has declared war on the American way of life. The climate cartel is waging "a Global World War" for net zero against disfavored American companies, including those in the fossil fuel, aviation, and farming industries that allow Americans to drive, fly, and eat. Post this

Issued by The US House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust the "Climate Control" report targets groups like Mark Carney's GFANZ (Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero) and ClimateAction 100+ among others.

The report states: "The climate cartel has declared war on the American way of life. The climate cartel is waging "a Global World War" for net zero against disfavored American companies, including those in the fossil fuel, aviation, and farming industries that allow Americans to drive, fly, and eat. It has described Climate Action 100+ as "the global Navy," and compared Ceres's efforts to "the Army ground troops" and "an 'air cover' strategic and silent bombing campaign by a newly funded division of the Air Force."

Some 272,294 documents and 2,565,258 pages of non-public information were received and reviewed. Also noted in the report: "Due to their failure to produce responsive material timely and fulsomely, the Committee was forced to issue document subpoenas to GFANZ, Ceres, As You Sow, Arjuna, BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard, ISS, and Glass Lewis."

The report claims that the "climate cartel imposes these radical policies by weaponizing ever-escalating pressure tactics…" on corporations. One of the tactics is forcing companies to make "immaterial disclosure of carbon emissions," a tactic being pushed in the US and Canada.

In Canada, Friends of Science Society has issued a number of Open Letters to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Bank of Canada, and the Canadian Securities Administrator pointing out the folly of forcing corporations to waste time and money on climate risk reporting that is invalidated by the implausible climate scenarios recommended. Furthermore, they argue, such reporting exposes companies to shareholder liabilities and lawfare by climate activists.

As reported by CBC's "What on Earth?," Environment Canada now claims to be able to attribute an extreme weather event to human-caused climate change within 7 days of the event, which CBC says "will help victims sue" as reported in this Western Standard article.

Canada has recently radically altered the framing of the Competition Bureau's "greenwashing" legislation, within a few sections of legislation slipped into an economic Bill C-59. In plain language, the actual standards are vague, but the financial penalties for violation are huge. Friends of Science Society says this presents an open invitation for radical climate lawfare. Further, advertising claims, for instance, about a firm's product, service, or actions to seek "Net Zero" must be provable according to an undefined international standard. More details are in this summary brief by Norton, Rose, Fulbright.

Much of this relates to the Catherine McKenna-led Nov. 2022 report "Integrity Matters" which demanded mandatory reporting and cracking down on greenwashing, shifting focus from national Paris Agreement reporting to reporting by corporations, cities and financial institutions.

Friends of Science Society issued a rebuttal statement at the time, pointing out that imposing regulations for a goal that cannot be met shows a lack of integrity. According to an in-depth, meticulous mining and minerals study by Prof. Simon Michaux for the Geological Society of Finland, there is no material supply chain for Net Zero 2030 or even 2050.

Energy expert, Prof. Emeritus Vaclav Smil shows that Net Zero is unlikely.

A recent Friends of Science review of three Canadian Net Zero plans shows the Canadian targets cannot be met without extreme degrowth and poverty, an abomination for a country with one of the richest resource and energy sectors in the world. Video explainer here.

In 2019, The Guardian reported that Mark Carney stated "Firms ignoring the climate crisis will go bankrupt."

As the CLINTEL international network of 1,931 scientists and scholars have shown, there is no climate crisis or emergency. Even the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) AR6 Working Group I Physical Sciences report of August 2019 only mentions 'climate emergency' and 'climate crisis' once in reference to media coverage.

Thus, one can conclude the people doing the real greenwashing, misleading, and deception – perhaps ideological self-deception - are the climate cartel participants and advisors like Mark Carney and Catherine McKenna.

