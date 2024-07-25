Mark Carney's Impossible Math and Hottest Day Hysteria Sow Climate Policy Confusion

According to Dr. Benny Peiser of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), there is already a Net Zero Rebellion by the public going on across the UK and Europe. Published reports by the GWPF show the costs per household in the UK could be £100,000. (USD$128,948.88) Post this

Prof. Simon Michaux has produced a new study and webinar for the Geological Survey of Finland which shows that on a global scale, he estimates that some 800,000 new non-fossil fuel power stations would be required for Net Zero 2050; the non-fossil fuel power plant fleet was only 46,423 in 2018.

This brings into question the quality of Mark Carney's math and his grip on the practical realities and costs of decarbonizing the future with 'green' tech or reaching Net Zero at all, says Friends of Science.

Media outlets around the world have been blaring that the "hottest day on record" occurred on July 21st, 2024 in terms of the global average surface air temperature. Now it's the hottest days on record with 2 days in a row!! On a closer look, the Copernicus records only go back to 1940. The 1930's are deemed to have been much hotter than today as explained by Tony Heller. Friends of Science Society's president, Ron Davison, P. Eng., has put together a series of colorful charts showing how the earth is actually cooling over time.

While there has been a perceptible bump in global warming this past year, most scientists attribute this to the astounding volume of water vapor from the Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption injected into the stratosphere; this effect is projected to last for the next five years. Water vapor is the most influential greenhouse gas, as explained in the Friends of Science Society's "Climate Science Essay."

The World Bank reports on their carbon pricing dashboard the near global adoption of carbon pricing, but people feel confused paying a carbon tax on the promise by politicians that this will reduce global warming and stop extreme weather.

According to Roger Pielke, Jr., climate policy analyst of many years, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) does not ascribe extreme weather events – neither flooding nor wildfires, to human-induced climate change or concentration of carbon dioxide.

Torontonians have just experienced significant flooding and now politicians from Prime Minister Trudeau to Mayor Olivia Chow are blaming climate change, despite the fact that data shows a downward trend in precipitation. Urban flooding is more a function of failing, aging infrastructure, paved over landscapes and population growth, according to Robert Muir, P. Eng. Good public policy must be based on objective evidence as Muir details in this paper.

'Hottest year ever' headlines create fear of a climate apocalypse in young people, like Just Stop Oil activists. This ended up with the "Whole Truth Five" being sentenced to 4 and 5 years in jail in the UK for conspiracy. Friends of Science took a closer look at these events in this explainer video.

In Canada, "Last Generation" plans to participate with activists in 8 different countries with similar civil disobedience at airports. Their June 14, 2024 ultimatum letter demands a 50,000 strong national firefighting agency and that Canada commits to a legally binding signatory status to Tzeporah Berman's "Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty."

Roger Pielke, Jr. shows that climate catastrophists are relying on outdated science and implausible scenarios like the Representative Concentration Pathway RCP 8.5.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 22nd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

