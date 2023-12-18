Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Teams Up With PBM PCA Rx

"We are excited to join forces with a like-minded company such as PCA Rx", said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. Post this

"We are excited to join forces with a like-minded company such as PCA Rx", said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "At Cost Plus Drugs, we are committed to revolutionizing the pharmaceutical landscape through transparent drug pricing and working with PCA Rx aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we are ensuring affordability, accessibility, and clarity in medication costs, empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health and well-being."

In the face of the persistent challenge of rising drug prices, PCA Rx and Cost Plus Drugs proactively look for new solutions to address prescription affordability. Kelly Cromer, PharmD, VP Operations & Clinical at PCA Rx stressed, "PCA Rx and Cost Plus Drugs are committed to lowering drug prices and enhancing transparency, empowering individuals and employers to make informed healthcare decisions. PCA Rx is committed to member access through all avenues to affordable medications. Together, we're reshaping the future of accessible and affordable healthcare."

The collaboration between [PCA Rx] and [Cost Plus Drugs] represents a major leap forward in transforming the healthcare industry's approach to drug pricing. By putting transparency at the forefront, this collaboration empowers employers and members alike, fostering a more informed and engaged healthcare community.

For more information about this relationship and the services provided, please visit https://www.pcarx.com/pages/main-section/partnerships.

About [PCA Rx]: Redefining Transparency in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) At PCA Rx, we're revolutionizing the PBM landscape by putting transparency at the forefront of everything we do. We believe that access to affordable, high-quality healthcare should never be a mystery. Our mission is simple yet powerful: to empower employers, members, and healthcare providers with clear, honest, and easy-to-understand information about prescription drug pricing. We understand the impact that rising healthcare costs can have on individuals and organizations, and we're committed to providing solutions that make a real difference. Transparency is our foundation. Unlike traditional PBMs, we operate on a transparent, pass-thru model. This means that we don't profit from hidden markups or complex rebate structures. Instead, we pass the actual cost of medications directly to our clients, allowing them to see exactly where their healthcare dollars are going.

Our team is comprised of experienced professionals who are passionate about driving positive change in the healthcare industry. From pharmacists to benefit experts, our diverse and dedicated staff is here to support you every step of the way. At PCA Rx, we're not just a PBM – we're a partner in your healthcare journey. We create better solutions leading to healthier outcomes. Join us in our mission to build a more transparent, accessible, and affordable healthcare system for all. For more information about our services, please visit www.pcarx.com.

About [Cost Plus Drugs]: [Cost Plus Drugs] The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

Media Contact

Emma Antongiovanni, PCA Rx, 1 844-722-7948 704, [email protected], www.pcarx.com

SOURCE PCA Rx