Mark D. Shaffer Joins Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC as Partner in Corporate & Business Practice

Veteran financial regulatory attorney brings over two decades of expertise helping clients navigate complex compliance and regulatory challenges

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, is proud to announce that Mark D. Shaffer, a seasoned attorney with over 20 years of experience in financial regulatory and compliance law, has joined the firm as a Partner in its Corporate & Business Practice. Mark brings deep expertise in advising U.S. and foreign financial institutions, broker-dealers, investment advisers, cryptocurrency businesses, and fintech companies on navigating complex regulatory frameworks.

Mr. Shaffer has extensive experience with SEC and FINRA rules and regulations, Federal Reserve and banking laws, and BSA/AML regulations. Known for his ability to help clients interpret and apply these laws to emerging technologies and innovative products, he plays a critical role in helping businesses stay compliant in an evolving regulatory landscape.

"We are excited to have Mark join our firm," said John E. Royer, Jr., Managing Partner at RCCB. "His significant experience in financial regulatory matters and his unique ability to guide institutions through complex compliance challenges will be invaluable to our clients. He will also be a great resource for 3iCO, our affiliated compliance consulting company."

In addition to his advisory practice, Mr. Shaffer regularly represents financial institutions and their leadership in government investigations and regulatory proceedings. His track record spans high stakes matters involving allegations of bribery, unregistered securities sales, market manipulation, insider trading, money laundering, OFAC sanctions violations, and accounting fraud.

Mr. Shaffer also assists clients in developing and implementing robust compliance programs and regulatory remediation plans, including drafting and updating policies, procedures, controls, and compliance manuals. His work ensures that institutions remain current on regulatory changes while minimizing risk exposure.

"I know firsthand what it feels like to be the client, facing regulatory pressures and navigating complex compliance issues," said Mark Shaffer. "That experience allows me to offer practical, business-focused legal advice that truly aligns with my clients' needs. I'm looking forward to working with RCCB and helping our clients successfully navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape."

Prior to joining RCCB, he was a Partner at Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP in New York and before that a Shareholder with Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Mr. Shaffer served as an in-house counsel and compliance officer for 16 years with BNY Melon, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, Axiom and Morgan Stanley before returning to private practice. Earlier in his career, he clerked for The Honorable Richard L. Nygaard of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Outside of his legal career, Mr. Shaffer is an avid runner, having completed six marathons and over 30 half-marathons. Before attending law school, he taught English in Korea and worked as a SCUBA instructor in the Philippines. He enjoys spending weekends with his family exploring New York City's parks.

About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and businesspeople. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld can be found at rccblaw.com.

