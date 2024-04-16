Mark E. Minyard of Minyard Morris, a Family Law Firm, Earns Second Consecutive Honor as the Daily Journal's Prestigious 2024 Top Family Lawyers Award

"I've been practicing law for 47 years now and am enjoying my practice more than ever. If you love what you do, I believe it's reflected in the quality of your work, and this is a shining example of that." Mark. E. Minyard, Founding Partner, Minyard Morris. Post this

The Daily Journal is one of the most respected publications among California lawyers, and 2024 marks the second consecutive year Mark has been recognized with this accolade. This award is one of the highest forms of recognition attainable for lawyers in California. Even so, Minyard credits his team for this back-to-back accolade.

"Being recognized in this way is like winning MVP in a sport. In some ways, those achievements are only possible because of the team around them," said Minyard. "I owe a great deal of gratitude to those who support me. This is truly an honor."

As a founding member of Minyard Morris, Mark E. Minyard has dedicated his life to providing the highest-quality service to his clients. When they retain Mark, they know they will receive premier emotional support as well as premier legal support.

"Part of my approach to our work that has helped us succeed is that I understand what clients are going through when they walk through our door," said Minyard. "I know how contentious family disputes can be and know the emotional and psychological toll these conflicts create. This is what enables me to help clients not only receive closure in court but also in life."

Outside of court, Mark continues to give back. His passion is providing support and services and helping those in need overcome obstacles and become productive members of society. The programs courts he is active in to provide assistance include Mental Health courts, the Homeless Outreach court, the DUI court, the Veterans Court, and the Adult Drug Court.

About Minyard Morris

Minyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. The firm represents clients aggressively and with a sense of urgency within the framework of the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and ethics to achieve the best possible results.

Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for over 47 years, drawing from almost 300 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients' issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that the client's best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and the local judicial officers. In family law, it is critical to truly understand local practice and politics. Minyard Morris does not accept any cases filed outside Orange County for any reason. There are no exceptions.

Contact:

Mark Minyard

Founding Partner

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 949-724-1111

SOURCE Minyard Morris