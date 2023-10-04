Mark Fletcher Tapped to Lead Sales Efforts at Cuhaci Peterson

Cuhaci Peterson has hired Mark Fletcher to the lead and develop the future of the firms' sales and business development efforts.

MAITLAND, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuhaci Peterson has officially announced the hiring of Mark Fletcher, a respected industry veteran, who will be challenged to the lead and develop the future of the firms' sales and business development efforts.

Fletcher will evaluate the timely adjustment of business development strategies and plans; recommending changes and philosophies when such changes serve the best interests of the organization. In addition, he will work closely with the Chief Operating Officer to deploy a new Client Relationship Manager (CRM) using Microsoft Dynamics.