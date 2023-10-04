Mark Fletcher Tapped to Lead Sales Efforts at Cuhaci Peterson

Cuhaci Peterson has hired Mark Fletcher to the lead and develop the future of the firms' sales and business development efforts.
MAITLAND, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuhaci Peterson has officially announced the hiring of Mark Fletcher, a respected industry veteran, who will be challenged to the lead and develop the future of the firms' sales and business development efforts.
Fletcher will evaluate the timely adjustment of business development strategies and plans; recommending changes and philosophies when such changes serve the best interests of the organization. In addition, he will work closely with the Chief Operating Officer to deploy a new Client Relationship Manager (CRM) using Microsoft Dynamics.
Fletcher will define the department's managerial actions, setting goals and targets, analyzing the performance of the sales team and aligning sales goals with revenue and earning goals.
"Mark's style and personality align with Cuhaci Peterson's organizational culture. We look forward to the energy we know he will bring every day to lead relentlessly and unite our efforts across the sales landscape," said Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Inman.
Fletcher holds a B.A. in Theological Studies from The Master's University in Newhall, California as well as NEBB retro-commissioning training in Phoenix, Arizona.
About Cuhaci Peterson®
Cuhaci Peterson is a nationally recognized architecture, engineering and planning firm specializing in end-to-end commercial design solutions. Headquartered in Central Florida, the firm has representatives throughout the United States and is licensed in all 50 states. Cuhaci Peterson's mission of transforming ideas into a value is enhanced by a staff of experts who collaborate with clients to translate visions into designs that elevate brands.
