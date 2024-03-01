Mark Fried Joins SAPinsider as the Global CFO to spearhead the continued financial and operational excellence at SAPinsider

Wellesley Information Services announced today that Mark Fried has joined SAPinsider as the Global CFO to spearhead the continued financial and operational excellence at SAPinsider. The appointment is part of a significant investment that supports the consistent growth of the SAPinsider membership community.

HAMPSTEAD, N.H., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellesley Information Services announced today that Mark Fried has joined SAPinsider as the Global CFO to spearhead the continued financial and operational excellence at SAPinsider. The appointment is part of a significant investment that supports the consistent growth of the SAPinsider membership community.

Fried is a results-driven publishing executive with significant accomplishments in strategically growing, expanding, and transforming complex, evolving businesses in the B2B sector. Previously he was the CFO and President, Events for ALM Global, a legal information services company. Before ALM, Fried ran Vendome Group, a B2B publisher with beachheads in healthcare technology and real estate. He has extensive experience with professional, subscription, and B2B publishing for digital, print mediums, and conferences.

In announcing this partnership, SAPinsider President & CEO, James Bedard, said "Mark is a proven financial and operational leader with exceptional leadership skills. He brings in-depth knowledge of publishing, events, and digital services business operations, as well as, keen insight and experience in acquisition-based growth. His leadership will be felt in every aspect of our business. I could not be happier to have such an exceptional leader as an executive partner."

Mark Fried, Global CFO commented, "I'm excited to join the management team at Wellesley Information Services as the CFO. The upside opportunity in Enterprise Technology and the brand position & strength of SAP Insider, ERP Today and Mastering SAP offer a unique opportunity to help transform and grow Wellesley. I look forward to helping the company position itself for future transactions."

Wellesley Information Systems provides a global community of nearly 900,000 members with invaluable information, strategic guidance, and data-driven performance metrics in the areas of marketing, publishing, education, events, and technology that they need to run their businesses.

