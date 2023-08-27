Mark Frost Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Brookhaven Georgia

Conservative former automotive retail executive to challenge area's largely liberal establishment the non-partisan contest.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First-time candidate Mark Frost announced his candidacy for mayor today. He completed qualifying and will be on the ballot for the November 7, 2023 election.

Other declared candidates at this time are current Brookhaven District 2 City Council member John Park - a former college roommate of current Mayor John Ernst - and small business owner Lauren Kiefer.

Self-described as a 'semi-retired consultant,' Frost's spent 30+ years in the automobile retail industry. Most notably, he worked for Jim Ellis Automotive Atlanta for 13 years. As Ellis' VP of Operations – GM Brands, Frost engaged the company in many Brookhaven fundraising activities such as the Brookhaven Bolt, the Chili Cook Off, First Responders Appreciation, DeKalb Fire station events, and others.

Frost spent his youth in NH, graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.A, and moved to Georgia in 1987. He and his wife – empty nesters – reside in the Ashford Park area of Brookhaven.

Asked about his motivation for entering the race, Frost said "It is my desire to give a greater voice in government to the taxpayers of Brookhaven. The seemingly extravagant spending, including a massive $78 million being spent on a new city hall; the huge spike in personal and business property tax bills; and the volume of controversies – including the Toco Hills annexation affair – has left me and my supporters wondering if the current regime hasn't completely lost touch with its constituency. Inflation has had a devastating effect on many Brookhaven families and the time to endeavor to provide some relief is now."

For more information on Frost's bid to become Brookhaven's next mayor, go to http://www.markfrostformayorbrookhaven.com.

Mark Frost, Mark Frost For Mayor LLC, www.markfrostformayorbrookhaven.com

