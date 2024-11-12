Mark Hilburger joins Mission IT as Head of Business Development

"I am thrilled to join Mission IT, a company that is at the forefront of technological advancement," said Mark. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented Mission IT team and contributing to delivering impactful IT solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals." Post this

"I am thrilled to join Mission IT, a company that is at the forefront of technological advancement," said Mark Hilburger. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented Mission IT team and contributing to delivering impactful IT solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals."

"After a decade of collaboration with Mark, we at Mission IT are thrilled to leverage his extensive experience in delivering world-class IT solutions to the Government," said Shawn Wells, CEO and Founder of Mission IT. "His insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate, especially in our Federal Civilian, Department of Treasury, and Internal Revenue Service accounts."

Founded by former executives from CrowdStrike and the Red Hat Public Sector CTO office, Mission IT is a GSA-certified small business. Mission IT provides custom Kubernetes-based private cloud and edge infrastructure, speeds up Authority to Operate (ATO) processes, establishes cybersecurity baselines, and develops tailored software for the Federal government.

Mission IT clients include the U.S. Army, Missile Defense Agency (MDA), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Verizon Federal, and the Internal Revenue Service. Mission IT also partners with venture capital firms to help startups meet the technical requirements for entering the Public Sector, including the development of DoD STIGs and NIST 800-53 baselines.

For more information about Mission IT and its services, please visit missionit.com.

