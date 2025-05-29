Mark Jupiter and Marc-Michaels Interior Design Unveil Exclusive Luxury Furniture Collection

"This collaboration is about creating something truly special—pieces that feel collected, curated, and effortlessly sophisticated," said Marc Thee, Co-Founder & Principal of Marc-Michaels Interior Design. Post this

The Perfect Synergy: The Intersection of Design and Craftmanship

Founded in 2012, Mark Jupiter has built a reputation for handcrafted, one-of-a-kind furniture pieces, catering to high-profile clients, Fortune 50 companies, and luxury hospitality projects. Rooted in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood, Mark Jupiter's approach combines sustainability, innovative materials, and time-honored craftsmanship, making each piece a work of art.

Marc-Michaels Interior Design, founded in 1985 by Marc Thee and Michael Abbott, has been ranked among the top interior design firms worldwide, with over 500 national and regional design awards. The firm is known for its ability to transform spaces into luxurious, livable works of art, serving ultra-high-net-worth clients across residential estates, luxury condominiums, and high-end commercial projects.

"Our collaboration with Marc-Michaels Interior Design is a natural fit," said Mark Jupiter, Founder of Mark Jupiter. "Both of our companies share a passion for excellence, bespoke craftsmanship, and pushing the boundaries of luxury design. This collection is a reflection of what happens when artisanship meets visionary interior design."

A Fusion of Form and Function

Each piece in the collection exemplifies Mark Jupiter's dedication to precision craftsmanship and Marc-Michaels' signature aesthetic of refined elegance. Designed with the modern luxury homeowner in mind, the collection incorporates exquisite materials, intricate detailing, and a timeless sensibility, setting a new benchmark for high-end furniture.

"This collaboration is about creating something truly special—pieces that feel collected, curated, and effortlessly sophisticated," said Marc Thee, Co-Founder & Principal of Marc-Michaels Interior Design. "Having designed these pieces for my own home, I couldn't be more excited to share them with the world."

Availability & Launch Details

Clients seeking one-of-a-kind, statement furniture pieces will have access to this exclusive collection through select luxury showrooms and private commissions. For inquiries, private viewings, and purchasing information, please visit http://www.markjupiter.com.

Marc Thee is the founder of Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc. which 'Interior Design' magazine named the #1 residential design firm in the United States. He has more than 40 years of experience in high-end interior design. For more information visit http://www.marc-michaels.com

Media Contact

Catherine Pinyot, Marc-Michaels Interior Design, 4076292124, [email protected], www.marc-michaels.com

