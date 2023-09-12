Mark Kollar Consulting Group Adds Mark Brostowitz to the Team as Consultant

"Mark's addition to our team brings a wealth of experience and insight into the insurance industry. He will help us continue our planned growth model," said Mark Kollar, Founder. Tweet this

Mark spent 40 years working for both brokers and carriers in mostly underwriting roles. Most of that four decades of experience was focused on developing and managing property and casualty insurance programs for affinity clients. His work experience was primarily on professional liability, with property, general liability and workers' compensation designed to round out a full portfolio of commercial insurance products.

Brokers or Managing General Agents (MGAs) Mark worked for include Aon Affinity, Marsh/Mercer Affinity, as well as Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA). At each of these brokers/MGAs, he served clients in a senior management position as a Vice President, Senior Vice President or Principal. Additionally, while at Mercer Affinity, he served clients as the national Affinity Business Leader. Carriers he worked for include CNA, Hudson/Odyssey Re, Sentry Insurance and TIG Specialty. While working for CNA, Hudson and TIG, he focused on P&C insurance program management and product development, including responsibility for filing various products with countrywide state departments of insurance.

"I'm very pleased to be joining Mark Kollar and his new insurance team. While I worked at either national brokers or carriers, I had the pleasure of working with Mark for over 25 years. During that time, I have always been impressed with his energy, knowledge and persistence. Whatever the challenge my previous interactions threw at Mark and his team, he delivered quickly and with better than expected results. Our future clients and carrier partners will experience the same historical dedication to excellence and superior results," said Mark Brostowitz.

About Mark Kollar Consulting Group (MKCG)

The Mark Kollar Consulting Group (MKCG) is a consultancy focusing on the needs of insurance start-ups and the development of novel or specialized insurance programs. We also operate as a Surplus Lines Broker and Intermediary.

We bring together professionals from a variety of disciplines to create innovative and effective insurance providers and programs.

To learn more, please visit us at https://www.mkconsultinggroupllc.com/.

Media Contact

Mark Kollae, Mark Kollar Consulting Group, 1 3173137455, [email protected], https://www.markkollargroupllc.com

SOURCE Mark Kollar Consulting Group