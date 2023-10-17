Mark Kollar Consulting Group Partners with Understudy to Incorporate AI-driven decisions into their Underwriting Process

"AI is a tool that needs to be in the hands of practitioners who already have experience making systems and processes work." said Mark Kollar, Founder of MKCG. Tweet this

Understudy is a revolutionary AI-driven platform that offers no-code implementation designed to support carriers and MGAs in the Specialty Insurance segment. Using proprietary workflow, Understudy collects data from a variety of sources, compares to Underwriting Guidelines, appetite, etc, and provides an underwriting report to assist in underwriting decisions.

"We've worked with Tarek for many years on the administrative functions as well as automation. He has performed audits on my MGA's and we have worked with him on implementation of underwriting and accounting protocols. AI is a tool that needs to be in the hands of practitioners who already have experience making systems and processes work. MGA's and the carriers who work with them constantly strive to transmit data and maintain transparency and underwriting integrity. The tools that Understudy has developed will make for stronger bonds between Carriers and MGA's. We are very happy to represent them," said Mark Kollar, Founder of MKCG.

About Understudy Insurance Services

Understudy was founded by highly experienced P&C insurance executives for insurance executives aimed at solving real challenges within the industry. With rising loss and operational costs Understudy believes the best way to impact a balance sheet is through supporting the art of underwriting. Using Artificial Intelligence, underwriting costs can be minimized while improving the risk selection process.

About Mark Kollar Consulting Group (MKCG)

The Mark Kollar Consulting Group (MKCG) is a consultancy focusing on the needs of insurance start-ups and the development of novel or specialized insurance programs. We also operate as a Surplus Lines Broker and Intermediary.

We bring together professionals from a variety of disciplines to create innovative and effective insurance providers and programs. Mark Kollar and Mark Brostowitz are available for consultations.

To learn more or sign up for a demonstration, please visit us at https://www.mkconsultinggroupllc.com/.

Media Contact

Carissa Newton, Mark Kollar Consulting Group LLC, 1 317-313-7455, [email protected], https://www.mkconsultinggroupllc.com/

Mark Kollar, Mark Kollar Consulting Group LLC, 1 312-728-8082, [email protected], https://www.mkconsultinggroupllc.com/

SOURCE Mark Kollar Consulting Group LLC