Mark Murray Fine Paintings Loans Masterpiece to Meadows Museum for "Spanish Light: Sorolla in American Collections"

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Murray Fine Paintings, a prestigious New York City gallery, is pleased to announce the loan of a significant painting to the Meadows Museum in Dallas, Texas. Specializing in European and American paintings from the 19th and early 20th centuries, the gallery has lent "The Daughters of Rafael ErrAzuriz" by the celebrated Spanish painter JoaquCn Sorolla y Bastida for the exhibition "Spanish Light: Sorolla in American Collections," curated by the artist's great-granddaughter, Blanca Pons-Sorolla.

A Luminous Journey Through Time

Sorolla, born in 1863, was renowned for capturing the vitality and luminescence of everyday scenes, and this exceptional oil on canvas is no exception. Painted in Madrid in 1897, the artwork measures a substantial 89 x 54 inches and depicts the three eldest daughters of Rafael ErrAzuriz Urmeneta, a Chilean diplomat and politician. Ingeniously, Sorolla included a cameo self-portrait in a mirror—a nod to VelAzquez's masterpiece, "Las Meninas", a painting the artist admired. The mirror in question and its console can be visited at the Museo Sorolla in Madrid.

An Artistic Lineage Celebrated

"In this centennial year marking Sorolla's death, our gallery is honored to contribute to the 'year of Sorolla' at the Meadows Museum," said Mark Murray. "The museum has long been a champion of Sorolla's work, and this painting will join 31 other distinguished works, many of which will be displayed publicly for the first time."

The Legacy Lives On—And Can Be Yours

For those charmed by "The Daughters of Rafael ErrAzuriz", this masterpiece is also for sale. Further details can be seen on the Mark Murray Fine Paintings website.

About the Exhibition

The exhibition, slated for September 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024, will showcase 32 works from private U.S. collections, enriched by an accompanying catalogue featuring essays by Blanca Pons-Sorolla and Cristina Domenech.

About Mark Murray Fine Paintings

Established in 1992, Mark Murray Fine Paintings caters to international collectors, designers, and esteemed institutions. Offering European and American paintings from the 19th and early 20th centuries, the gallery is a touchstone in the global art community. Museums from the National Gallery in Washington, D.C., to the MusIe du Louvre in Paris have acquired works from this distinguished establishment.

