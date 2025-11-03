Mark Rober's Latest Creation: CrunchLabs Creative Kit Transforms Kids into Confident Builders and Fearless Dreamers

"Creative Kit is all about giving kids the chance to take their ideas and try them out," said Mark Rober, founder and CEO of CrunchLabs. Post this

Each month with Creative Kit, kids add a new town hangout project (that they make themselves) to their evolving town with endless creative possibilities and a new character to bring it to life. Guided by entertaining videos with Mark, they learn how to complete the project and then make it their own, encouraging experimentation and showing how creativity connects to real-world scenarios. With unique themes for each kit, kids can imagine themselves as an architect, a flavor chemist at an ice cream shop, a paleontologist at a dinosaur museum, and more. Each kit includes all the high-quality materials needed to build, customize, and reimagine their creations, giving kids the confidence to explore new ideas and approach challenges with creativity.

Creative Kit, designed for children ages 6 and older, inspires curiosity and builds the foundation for continued STEM learning. The CrunchLabs Creative Kit reimagines what a STEM toy subscription can be by blending hands-on construction, imaginative play, and problem-solving into one engaging, skill-building experience. By connecting each Creative Kit project to real-world careers, Creative Kit shows kids that creativity is a skill they can strengthen, master and apply to shape their futures. The kit moves beyond the traditional toy movement and empowers a confidence-building journey that encourages children to dream bigger.

Creative Kit is available now at crunchlabs.com/products/creative-kit-subscription, as a monthly subscription starting at $27.45

About CrunchLabs

CrunchLabs is a science and engineering company founded by Mark Rober to inspire kids and learners of all ages to Think Like An Engineer™. Through monthly STEM toys, viral YouTube videos, curriculum content, and now an expanding lineup of media projects, CrunchLabs is creating the most exciting and impactful STEM brand in the world.

For more information, please visit:https://www.crunchlabs.com/

