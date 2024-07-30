Mark Spurlock Joins AgileThought as US Market Unit Lead

AgileThought, a leading digital transformation and AI services firm, proudly announces the appointment of Mark Spurlock as the new leader of Agilethought's US Market Unit.

IRVING, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark brings over 25 years of distinguished experience from companies like Xoriant and CloudPhysics (Kleiner-Perkins / Icon Ventures data center management startup acquired by HPE), where he successfully drove AI, Analytics, Cloud Services, IoT, and related solutions business development.

"Mark's proven track record of driving revenue growth through innovative strategies will play a pivotal role in expanding and enhancing our client relationships in the US market," said Hari Haran, CEO of AgileThought.