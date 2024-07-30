Mark Spurlock Joins AgileThought as US Market Unit Lead

AgileThought, a leading digital transformation and AI services firm, proudly announces the appointment of Mark Spurlock as the new leader of Agilethought's US Market Unit.
IRVING, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark brings over 25 years of distinguished experience from companies like Xoriant and CloudPhysics (Kleiner-Perkins / Icon Ventures data center management startup acquired by HPE), where he successfully drove AI, Analytics, Cloud Services, IoT, and related solutions business development.
"Mark's proven track record of driving revenue growth through innovative strategies will play a pivotal role in expanding and enhancing our client relationships in the US market," said Hari Haran, CEO of AgileThought.
"In his new role, Mark will oversee the management, client satisfaction, and growth strategies for both existing and new clients in the US, building upon our strong foundation and reputation in the region."
About AgileThought
AgileThought is a leading digital transformation and AI services firm, providing innovative solutions across diverse markets and industries. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, AgileThought specializes in solving complex digital challenges and optimizing mission-critical systems to drive significant business value. Our team of expert solution architects, cloud specialists, data and AI scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, and automation specialists is based across the United States and Latin America. We deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate enterprise digitization and transform business operations.
Media Contact
Libby Luis, AgileThought
SOURCE AgileThought
