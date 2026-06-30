Mark Thiessen Lands One of 2025's Top Settlements in Texas

"These recognitions mean a lot, but what matters more is what that settlement means for the family. They suffered an unimaginable loss, and they needed someone to fight like hell for them. That's what we do. Every case, every time." Post this

"These recognitions mean a lot, but what matters more is what that settlement means for the family. They suffered an unimaginable loss, and they needed someone to fight like hell for them. That's what we do. Every case, every time," said Mark Thiessen, Founder and Trial Attorney at Thiessen Law Firm.

This recognition adds to a strong stretch for We Fight Giants, Thiessen Law Firm's personal injury division, which has built its reputation going head to head with insurance companies and corporate defendants on behalf of injured Texans. The same trial preparation and courtroom credibility that produced Thiessen's criminal defense record now carries directly into the firm's personal injury practice, giving opposing counsel and insurers good reason to come to the table before a case ever reaches trial.

TopVerdict.com is one of the leading databases of trial results and settlements in the United States. Its annual state-level lists are compiled using a defined methodology and represent verified outcomes across cases filed in state and federal courts, as well as pre-litigation settlements. Appearing on multiple lists from a single case shows both the size of the recovery and its significance across Texas personal injury law.

For Thiessen, the recognition is less a destination than a checkpoint. He and his team remain focused on what comes next: taking on the giants and winning for the people who matter most.

ABOUT WE FIGHT GIANTS, THIESSEN LAW FIRM PERSONAL INJURY DIVISION

Thiessen Law Firm is a Houston-based trial law firm founded in 2009 by 14-time Texas Super Lawyer Mark Thiessen. Thiessen Law Firm's 140+ Not Guilty verdicts and thousands of cases dismissed established them as one of the nation's elite criminal defense practices before expanding into personal injury law in 2024. The We Fight Giants personal injury division applies the same aggressive trial advocacy to fighting insurance companies and corporate defendants on behalf of injured Texans.

For more information, visit wefightgiants.com.

Disclaimer:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. The case results described here are illustrative of matters handled by Thiessen Law Firm and do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of any future legal matter. Every case is different and must be evaluated on its own facts, applicable law, and circumstances.

Media Contact

Daniel Ebbs, Thiessen Law Firm, 1 (832) 236-2854, [email protected], https://www.thetexastrialattorney.com/

SOURCE Thiessen Law Firm